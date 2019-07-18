News24.com | Zuma at Zondo: It’s all in the body language

As much as Zuma claimed to want his “day in court” he is hating every second of the process. That much is clear from his body language, writes Howard Feldman.

I was recently asked by Russia Today to share my thoughts on

the interaction between world leaders at the G20 Summit. In that case one didn’t

need to be an expert to see that Theresa May had no interest in having anything

to do with Vladimir Putin, and that Donald Trump was trying very hard to get

Kim Jong Un back on sides.

I was pleased to have been asked, but it was hardly

necessary.

To get a sense of a relationship is one thing. Whether we

are trained in the field or not, we often rely on our “gut” and pick

up the nuance and the feeling that flows between people. It is not so much what

they say, but all the other stuff that envelopes it. This should not be a

surprise, given that most agree that less than 10% of our communication is

conveyed by the words we use, whilst around 35% is communicated in tone and

more than 50% by our body language.

Which makes the testimony of former president Jacob Zuma

before the Zondo commission to be so fascinating.

One of the most common questions that I am asked by people I

am training, is if it is possible to tell if a person is lying by reading their

body language? It is possible of course, but it might not be nearly as straight

forward as one might think. There are tell tale signs, but misinformation and

quick references are likely to mislead us, which is why I believe that it is

worth taking a moment to contemplate them.

Before focussing on Zuma, we should spend a moment looking

at Advocate Paul Pretorius, who doesn’t seem to have quite decided if he is

playing the role of good cop or bad cop. His discomfort is not an act and he

seems to be genuinely unsure how forceful and direct he can or should be. He is

not an unconfident person, given his posture and his hand gestures, but he will

need to establish some dominance and directness if he is to achieve anything

more than obfuscation from Zuma.

Zuma claims to have the flu. But aside from the constant

clearing of his throat, there are no other signs. He is hating being on the

stand and is trying to match the politeness of Pretorius and to appeal to the

sympathy of the public. Only the shifting in his seat, the straightening of the

tie, the rubbing of his cheek will not do his credibility any good. Days two and

three of his testimony have not cast him as plausible and he should perhaps

consider the use of a Strepsil if he expects people to believe him.

The best way to tell if a person is lying is to establish a

base line. What this means is to understand how the subject behaves when they

are telling the truth. So, for example, person A, when being honest might maintain

eye contact around 30% of the time. But when they attempt a lie, this might

shift to significantly more or less. It is NOT a rule that a person looks to

the left or right when lying and we need to be careful to jump to simplistic

conclusions. We also have to be careful not to view specific action in

isolation. I always tell students that someone might fold their arms because

that is what is comfortable to them, or they are feeling cold, and not because

they are “closed” off. In other words, it’s the cluster of actions

that we look at and not a specific one.

So, how do we tell if someone is lying? Here are a few

simple ideas:

–

The talk too much. They provide excessive and

redundant information.

–

They stutter, stumble, hesitate or clear their

throats excessively.

–

They shift in their seats.

–

They might rub their face or neck or adjust

their tie.

–

Their eye contact changes. Remember it’s the

change that we are looking for.

–

They might close their eyes when answering a

question – Zuma did this on a number of occasions.

The most telling sign of all is what we call a micro

expression. This is a split second gesture that gives away more than anyone

would want. The most common micro expression when one side of the mouth is

raised after telling the lie. It is a sign of contempt. Because indeed it is

contempt that the liar has for the whomever they are lying to.

When I am asked to report on any interaction, I often need

to break up the film footage into individual frames and then examine them frame

by frame in order to pick up any nuance and gesture that I might have missed. Vladimir

Putin, as a seasoned global politician is particularly difficult to read and it

often takes me some hours to make a call on a situation.

Donald Trump is the opposite extreme, with his bold gestures

and telling handshakes. He seems to want us to know what he is feeling and he

displays it without concealment. Jacob Zuma too is a particularly physical

person whose body language and non-verbal communication is less subtle than I

am certain he or his lawyers would like.

As much as Zuma claimed to want his “day in court”

he is hating every second of the process. He is obfuscating and concealing and

doing his best to divert his answers away from the question itself. In short, I

wouldn’t be surprised at all if that “flu” that he claims to be

suffering from prevents him from appearing again, as much as he would, no

doubt, want to.

