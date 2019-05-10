News24.com | Will the ANC’s election result keep Ramaphosa safe?

The ANC has pulled off another elections victory. But the big question is what the outcome will mean for President Cyril Ramaphosa and whether the result will be good enough to keep him safe within the ANC, writes

At the time of writing this piece, about 75% of all votes cast

nationally have been counted. As I predicted, the ANC will receive about 57% of

the vote. The DA lost some ground and will receive just below 22% of the vote.

The EFF is still picking up slightly and currently sit around the 10% mark.

I also predicted that the FF+ would pick up and they have done so

quite dramatically – albeit from a very low base. It was clear to me that many

Afrikaans voters who voted DA in the last election did so because they bought

the DA’s “Let’s-unite-against-Zuma” argument. Yet many – particularly

in the more northern provinces – never felt 100% comfortable with the DA. These

voters have no problem with Cyril Ramaphosa as president and so went back to a

party that they believe represents their needs and concerns – such as language

and land.

The big question is what the outcome of this election will now

mean for Cyril Ramaphosa within his own party, and particularly whether the ANC

result will be high enough to keep him safe?

Although naturally, it would have been better for Ramaphosa if the

ANC had achieved 60% or above, I still believe that this result will be a good

enough result for the him. This is the first election where the ANC’s support

will fall below 60%. Yet, it will be significantly higher (more than 3%) than

their support in the local government elections of 2016.

It was always crucial for Ramaphosa’s future that the party’s

support did not decline below 55%. According to all current projections, this

will not happened. I believe there is little, if any doubt that this can be

attributed to Ramaphosa’s popularity. Ipsos’s polls prior to the election

indicated unprecedented approval ratings for Ramaphosa (at the level of Mandela’s),

even though the ANC’s support was significantly lower. It is no wonder then

that the ANC only used Ramaphosa’s face on posters, essentially making it a “vote

for Ramaphosa” campaign.

Another election outcome that would have posed a big challenge to

Ramaphosa within his own party would have been if ANC support in Gauteng had

declined below 50%. Although many votes are still to be counted, most

projections indicate that the ANC will retain the majority in Gauteng. This was

always very important for Ramaphosa. Given his history in business and

popularity amongst the business community and middle class voters, it was the

province that he was expected to “deliver” for the ANC.

So a victory in Gauteng (assuming that the numbers remain in

favour of the ANC) together with the national numbers will be a very welcome

relief to the majority of ANC members.

This of course does not mean that the so-called Zuma faction will

disappear. The stakes are simply too high for them. I have no doubt that they

will continue to mobilise and try to frustrate Ramaphosa and his supporters.

It is also likely that they will bitterly criticise him and his

faction at the national general council (NGC) next year for not delivering on

decisions taken at the ANC’s Nasrec conference, such as expropriation without

compensation and privatisation of the Reserve Bank, as well as the Eskom

crisis. As explained in a previous column, the real danger is whether they

would then be able to mobilise an early national elective conference by getting

five ANC provincial structures to call on the NEC to convene such a conference.

However, with the (projected) ANC election result nationally at

over 57% and majorities in all the provinces except for the Western Cape, they are

very unlikely to succeed with such a move. Branches will simply be too relieved

by this result – especially since this bodes well for the local government

elections in about 18 months’ times.

Reducing

Cabinet size Ramaphosa’s first challenge

Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge in the immediate future now lies in

choosing his new Cabinet. He has promised a smaller, leaner Cabinet. I believe

that this will be the first indication of how comfortable he is feeling within

his own party.

If he reduces Cabinet with the rumoured 10 positions (to be closer

in size to the Mbeki and Mandela cabinets), it will be a sign of an emboldened

Ramaphosa.

However, if he is still concerned about the factional problems in

the ANC he might feel the need to keep some belonging to the Zuma faction in Cabinet.

In order to then have enough of his own team in the executive, this would

require that he keeps the Cabinet bigger.

The size of the Cabinet could therefore be one of the first and

clearest signs of how comfortable Ramaphosa feels after this election.

However, South Africa and the world can certainly breathe easier

today. We came through another election with almost no violence and only

limited concerns about election hiccups. The centre (politically) held strong

and the extremists were either totally defeated or remained relatively small.

Most importantly, this result should now free Ramaphosa to focus

on his “New Dawn” and in time, bring the country back on track.

– Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.

