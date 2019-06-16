News24.com | Why we need a ‘thuma mina’ trains signalling project team to fix deadly railway network failures

For thuma mina to be taken seriously, it has to be broken into to manageable thuma mina projects with clear objectives, responsibilities, timelines and budgets, and managed by competent people, writes Phumlani Moholi.

Graphic photographs of injured

commuters, burning coaches, mangled railway tracks often symbolise the death

and destruction caused by train accidents. The images are stark, disturbing and

increasingly part of the national tableau, mostly blamed on train signalling technology

failures.

We know all too well the heartbreak

that a deadly train crash causes. Every year there are train accidents and

derailments and in one accident, the signalling infrastructure had not worked

for two years.

In this era of President Cyril

Ramaphosa’s “thuma mina” (send me), “new dawn” and Industry

4.0, how can our rail system, the biggest transporter of people and goods

suffer such technological malaise? And what can be done to give the rail system

the same attention we give the airline industry?

In the airline industry, these

incidents would not be tolerated; any incident is one to many. Why? Because the

basic fundamental existence of the airline industry is air traffic control and

without it there would be no flying, and safety would be compromised.

So, like air traffic control, the

train signalling system is the foundation of the control of the movement of

trains and timing.

For thuma mina to be taken seriously, it has to be broken

into to manageable thuma mina projects with clear objectives, responsibilities,

timelines and budgets, and managed by competent people. One of those should be

to fix the railway system. To do this, signalling should be the premier

project.

What are the benefits of a properly

function railway signalling system? The following are some examples of benefits:

Safety

– Safe travel by commuters and reduction of accidents

scheduling of trains – How many of us have travelled worldwide and marvelled

when a scheduled train arrives and departs on time? Why can’t we do it in our

country?

productivity – Planning is easier when trains run on schedule. People would

plan their daily activities with certainty, knowing that they would arrive at

their destinations on time. On the work front, people would be on time at work

and on time going back home after work.

All of the above would encourage

more train users and relief of traffic congestion on our roads.

For the reasons mentioned, railway

signalling should be prioritised as the number one project for fixing the

railway system and network.

Some lessons were learnt in the

delivery and staging the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Every technical system was designed with redundancy, meaning that if

there was a failure in one area, a backup would kick in to clear the failure

and ensure that the games will go on. This is how the 2010 World Cup that we

are so proud of was successfully managed.

A redundancy system is what is done

to run mission critical systems and those are basics of systems engineering. Similarly, a railway signalling system

should be designed with redundancy and there are existing technologies and

methods that can provide this redundancy.

So, the way forward should be for

the government to give a mandate to a Thuma Mina Trains Signaling Project Team,

support it to navigate the bureaucracy to deliver on this with clear budgets,

plan, timeliness and responsibilities.

– Phumlani Moholi is an engineer, co-founder

and director at Rain Networks, former chief of the IT and Telecoms 2010 World

Cup Organising Committee and former chief technology officer at MTN South

Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.

