News24.com | Why I choose to dream with President Ramaphosa

The president cannot wave a magic wand. We need to re-dream ourselves out of the tolerance of poverty and inequality that undermines the human dignity of so many, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

We should welcome the president’s

invitation to “remake our mental and spiritual world,” because “each

new era begins within with unsuspected possibilities for inner liberation”.

Critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA as “long on dreams and lacking detail” do not seem to have read his

statement with the necessary care.

The statement spells out in great detail

seven priorities and five goals, namely, zero hunger, kick starting the economy,

youth employment, better education outcomes, and tackling violent crime. It also spells out some of the “how”

in the body of the SONA.

Our country’s stalled transformation to a

more just, inclusive, prosperous nation united in its diversity, is unlikely to

be unlocked without using the power of dreams to imagine a different future.

It is clear from all the evidence from the

last 25 years that we are not yet a free people, as Ben Okri’s inspirational

poem reminds us. Our un-freedom is written all over our society in broken homes,

violence in communities, failing education and health care systems, tolerance

of humiliating poverty and inequality, and wastage of the talent of our

youthful population with 7.2 million of them unemployed. It is not reasonable

to expect the president to set out more detailed plans for addressing all these

problems.

Those in the private sector calling for greater

clarity of messages to attract and keep investors engaged are forgetful of the

lessons of the GEAR era. Orthodox economic policies focussing on economic

growth benefitted a few and widened the legacy of inequalities. The world is

increasingly questioning orthodox economics and its love affair with GDP

growth.

The president’s five goals pay attention to

the well-being of the majority of citizens who have been marginalised thus far.

It also recommits to a just transition to low carbon and renewable energy to

promote greater sustainability of natural resources.

State capture flourished over the last 20

years in an environment that tolerated marginalisation of the majority by a

minority. A society that lives the human rights values of our Constitution

would not have allowed state capture to become so embedded in the environment

of doing business and governance at all levels.

The role of major corporations, including

banks, in the hollowing out of state assets, needs to be acknowledged as part

of the healing process. We all need to participate in the healing process to “clean

our eyes to see ourselves more clearly” as the president urges us to do.

The work of transforming our society has to

be done by all of us. The president cannot wave a magic wand. We need to

re-dream ourselves out of the tolerance of poverty, inequality and unemployment

that undermines the human dignity of so many and threaten our sustainability as

a nation.

We need to go back to the foundations of

our society, starting with the preamble of our Constitution. We need to heal

ourselves from the wounds of our ugly past so we can see ourselves in each

other’s eyes beyond the cancer of colour coding. We need to accept the president’s invitation

to “turn on our inward lights” as part of that healing process.

Every challenge we currently face could be

turned into an opportunity if we embrace holistic transformation that disrupts

our current reality. Our cities and towns could be reimagined into more

sustainable human settlements with socio-economic systems that are redesigned

to use natural resources more re-generatively and be powered by renewable

energy. Imagine how many jobs we could create by training and utilising young

people to become providers of public services to rejuvenate, clean and maintain

public assets!

We also need to reimagine Eskom. The

proposed restructuring of Eskom into the three business units, generation, transmission

and distribution, holds great promise to strengthen the world class transmission

and distribution units whilst transforming the generation focus from fossil fuel

to renewables.

The R200bn already invested in renewables

could rapidly quadruple as more and more investors, including development

finance institutions, migrate out of fossil fuel. This migration would benefit

rural areas where land for solar, wind and biofuels is abundant. Promoting

agriculture and food security including agro-processing, as outlined in the

SONA, would benefit from access to locally generated power supplies.

The mining industry needs to discharge its

responsibilities to rehabilitate their operational areas as required by their social

licence to mine. Imagine if the industry

would faithfully budget for, and utilise rehabilitation funds to transform the

ugly scarred landscapes of mining dunes, dust and acid mine drainage!

As the mining industry recedes into a less

prominent role in the economy it needs to shift gear into gear to ensuring the

well being of mining communities whose lives have been disrupted by their

operations. Imagine the benefits of job

creation, enhancing the quality of our environment and of life for millions whose

health is being severely compromised!

Protecting and rehabilitating natural

resources including species that are going extinct due to disruption of their

habitats, is critical for the industry, and our society, to repay the debt to

future generations.

Our president should take strength from

Eleanor Roosevelt who reminded her then cynical fellow American citizens that: “The

future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

– Mamphela Ramphela is co-founder of ReimagineSA.