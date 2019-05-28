News24.com | What we can learn from the Mabuza stalemate about Ramaphosa’s forthcoming cabinet

Mabuza was showing that it if comes down to it, he will instigate a mutiny against Ramaphosa resulting in the president becoming increasingly isolated within the ANC, writes Ralph Mathekga.

President Cyril

Ramaphosa is between a rock and hard place when it comes to deciding who will

be serving in his cabinet. The earlier announcement by the Presidency that he will

announce the Cabinet later in the week is a clear indication of intense

lobbying that is underway regarding individuals that need to form part of Cabinet.

Even if in

principle it remains Ramaphosa’s prerogative to decide who will be part of his

cabinet, the ANC has traditionally influenced this decision because the party

has to have a say when it comes to who will be responsible to implement its political

mandate in government.

What is

quite interesting about Ramaphosa’s situation is that he has been making veiled

undertakings that only the individuals who are not compromised will serve in

his cabinet. South Africans expect Ramaphosa to stay away from individuals such

as ANC deputy president David Mabuza and others who are implicated in

corruption.

The

traditionally toothless ANC integrity commission has now flagged names such as

Mabuza, resulting in the current standstill in the announcement of Cabinet. The

irony that is playing out before our eyes is that Mabuza is such a powerful

individual that his citing by the integrity commission has made is clear that

South Africa cannot easily avoid him. He is a powerful ANC deputy president who

has positioned himself as indispensable to Ramaphosa’s presidency. Ramaphosa is

fully aware that without Mabuza by his side, his presidency is vulnerable and

may be cut short.

The problem

is that Mabuza’s standstill will certainly embolden other ANC members cited by

the integrity commission to fight hard for their own inclusion in Cabinet. When

Mabuza withdrew from being sworn in as a member of Parliament last week, he

knew exactly that there was no practical way in which he could satisfactorily

clear his name in time for inauguration as deputy president. The point he was

making was clear; the ANC cannot allow a situation where mere allegations of

impropriety are used to exclude people from serving in high positions –

including Cabinet.

Mabuza was

showing that it if comes down to it, he will instigate a mutiny against

Ramaphosa resulting in the president becoming increasingly isolated within the

ANC.

Even if

South Africans may generally approve of Ramaphosa as a credible leader, so long

as a significant part of the ANC is not in on this the president will be

vulnerable. Therefore, Ramaphosa cannot fully rely on South Africans outside

the ANC to protect him in the ANC. It won’t work that way.

Mabuza’s

decisions to confront the integrity commission would certainly send the message

that if you fight hard and remain resolute against the allegations of

corruption, you can actually make it to Cabinet. If he eventually does make it

as the deputy president, it would be difficult for the president to make a case

that others who are implicated should be avoided. People will simply ask why

Mabuza is allowed whilst allegations against him are more serious than the

misdemeanors that the likes of Bathabile Dlamini are confronted with.

Someone

like Dlamini might argue that if each individual’s closet skeletons were to be

weighed, Mabuza’s would crash the scale. This would then imply that it’s not

about the extent to which one is implicated in wrongdoing; it’s only about how

one has positioned oneself in relation to Ramaphosa.

Quite often

in the recent past, Mabuza has made it clear that he is the only pillar of

strength of Ramaphosa’s presidency. He has explicitly undertaken to protect the

president of the ANC. In return for this protection, Mabuza wants full

rehabilitation of his image so that he can be ready to take over as the

president of the country later.

What does this

all say about Ramaphosa’s forthcoming cabinet? Clearly it will have to be a

compromise Cabinet. There will have to be compromises on Mabuza and Gwede Mantashe,

for example. These are two senior ANC leaders who have played a major role in

supporting Ramaphosa’s project in the ANC. To put it simply, Mantashe and

Mabuza are indispensable to Ramaphosa’s survival, whilst Mosebenzi Zwane can be

politically disposed of.

That will

be the criteria that will most likely influence who is retained in Cabinet and

who is given the boot.

The type of

political calculations that Ramaphosa’s ANC will have to make in deciding who

is in Cabinet simply does not allow for the emergence of a cabinet made up of

creative individuals who could inspire innovation in rolling out government

policy. We are not there yet; the only hope is a marginal shift away from

corruption as part of the broader shift towards clean government.

Since we

have been in trouble regarding corruption, clean government may be a good

principle upon which to start. However, a corruption free government is not

necessarily an innovation in tackling major policy concerns in society. We

should remember that as a nation, we are still dealing with the bare basics of

governance here. We are yet to tackle major issues that require innovative

thinking and approach towards policy. Looking at the debates we are having

about Cabinet, we are still far from finding meaningful solutions to our

problems.

– Ralph Mathekga is a political analyst and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa’s Turn.

