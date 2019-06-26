News24.com | We’re a nation that hovers on the borders of the extreme

If our politicians will not self-regulate then we will need to do that for them, writes Howard Feldman.

I often think that everything in South Africa is either

black or white. Not in the racial sense, necessarily, and not in the 50 Shades

of Grey sense either. But in the way that we seem to have become a nation that

hovers on the borders of the extreme. And it is there where we have become the most

comfortable.

Put another way, we are very melodramatic. Sometimes even, ridiculously

so.

South Africans either love or hate. We are either packing

our bags to leave the detestable country or we are swearing our undying

devotion to it. Because we are so proud of it (in that moment) and that means

we adore the place. We might be furious with the Proteas today but will defend

any hint of negativity as uttered by an Australian, as though they insulted our

late (and much beloved) grandmother.

We love Cyril Ramaphosa and we hate the ANC. We hate Eskom,

and hate the Guptas and SAA. We love Pravin and we love Tito as much as we hate

Malusi and Ace. We also love to hate Julius Malema and we are really irritated by

Mmusi Maimane because he is so darn sensible, and all we can do is respect him.

Which is so not what we are looking for right now.

Social media is an accurate measure of our psychopathy. The

same Twitter platform that sees Helen Zille at war with Phumzile Van Damme, the

EFF at war with everyone, and Steve Hofmeyr at war with himself, is the

platform on which an Afrikaans sounding woman with 179 followers tweeted that she

is in Mpumalanga and very worried about her mother who has cancer and is at the

Steve Biko hospital waiting to see a doctor.

The same platform that rips us apart leapt to her aid and

South Africans from all demographics, mostly strangers to her, responded by

offering to drive to the hospital to look in on her mother. Because they all

identified the shared feeling of a daughter’s concern for her aging mother and

the helplessness of not being able to be there herself.

This is the same Twitter platform that featured a destitute

woman who asked for a little help to top up her pre-paid electricity meter

because she didn’t even have a few Rand to do so. The overwhelming generosity

of the country left me stunned. And proud.

This is the same Twitter platform that had Zindzi Mandela

dividing the nation from afar.

Here is an observation that I have made:

Often the negativity and division seem to originate from

South African leaders. In contrast to this, the magnificence of care, concern and

love even for strangers seem to originate from regular South Africans.

Time and time again, so-called leadership has sparked the

controversy that has resulted in regular South Africans fighting among themselves. What might have started as a negative and divisive tweet ended with

charges being laid against anyone but the person who triggered it.

A few years ago, when it was clear that government was

unwilling to rein in the Guptas, civil society, led by the banks, made the

decision to not allow them to bank with them. Effectively this created to push

upwards and resulted in the collapse of the family-run business entities in the

country.

I believe that it is time for civil society to do the same

with regard to unity and behaviour. If our politicians will not self-regulate

then we will need to do that for them. It is time to remove the hatred from

social media. And the first place to start is with hateful politicians who seek

to divide rather than unite us.

– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

