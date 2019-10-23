News24.com | ‘We won’t gloat as DA crumbles’, note IFP and Cope but De Lille says GOOD bye

President emeritus of the IFP and the party’s leader in Parliament, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, wished the DA wisdom.

At a gathering with parliamentary journalists on Wednesday evening, he said he is sure all of South Africa is taken by surprise by Mmusi Maimane’s resignation as DA leader, followed by Athol Trollip who announced his resignation as federal chairperson.

Maimane said he will stay on as the DA’s leader in Parliament until the end of the year.

Buthelezi said as leader of the IFP caucus, he express his appreciation for the way Maimane has led the DA in Parliament.

“His commitment to liberty and democracy are beyond question, and he has served with the utmost dedication. His leadership of the Democratic Alliance undoubtedly served the cause of greater social cohesion, and for that we honour him,” he said.

“I and my colleagues in Parliament also have the greatest respect for the Honourable Mr. Athol Trollip, with whom we worked in the National Assembly. His leadership and patriotism are admirable.”

Trollip was the DA’s leader in Parliament from 2009 to 2011.

Buthelezi said while they are political opponents, the IFP will not gloat at the DA’s misfortune.

“We share the task of serving one South Africa.”

“Our greatest hope now is that the path ahead will be decided with the good of our country as the first priority. We wish both the Honourable Maimane and the Honourable Trollip well. And we wish the Democratic Alliance wisdom in this difficult moment.”

Meanwhile, Cope, through its spokesperson Dennis Bloem, called on other “principled leaders” in the DA to follow Maimane and Trollip.

“Cope wants to express its respect for the bold and brave decision by both Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip for resigning from the leadership of the DA,” said Bloem in a statement.

“We know it was not an easy decision but their resignation shows they have put the country first instead of their political ambitions.

“As Cope we have seen the crumbling of the DA long coming and therefore call upon other principled leaders remaining in the party’s leadership positions to follow suit.”

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille, who left the DA about a year ago after months of strife with the party leadership, threw the first punch.

“The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them. South Africans who care about all our people must continue to come together for common GOOD,” she said in a statement.

“To Mmusi I say: GOOD bye, I’m glad to see you go and hope you have a GOOD time.”