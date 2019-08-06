News24.com | We need elections where ideas count for more than money

A woman casts her vote for the general elections at the Presbyterian Church ballot station in Dobsonville, Johannesburg, on May 8, 2019. – South Africans began voting today in national elections which the ruling ANC, in power since 1994, is favourite to win despite corruption scandals, sluggish economic growth and record unemployment. The ANC has won all the past five elections, but todays vote is set to be an electoral test on whether the party has staunched a decline in popularity. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories

South Africa needs clear laws to force political parties to reveal the sources of funding, otherwise our democracy will be enslaved by corporate sponsors and cronyism, ultimately cheapening our political process, writes Rich Mkhondo.

He who pays the piper expects to call the

tune. As we know, it is the powerful and the wealthy who fund political

parties, not the marginalised and the deprived. The big question is: What do or

did people who funded President Cyril Ramaphosa get or expect to get in return?

Some people may be pondering: Is the

president’s defense of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin

Gordhan because he was central to raising funds for his election?

Also, what did or will those mentioned in the News24 leaked

emails as having contributed more than R200m towards President Ramaphosa’s

successful 2017 ANC presidential campaign get or expect to get in return?

While the president and his election machinery did nothing wrong in

raising funds, in the absence of political party funding legislation, the anxieties surrounding money’s

role in politics will continue to fuel speculation and mistrust.

Political

funding has become both global and pressing. Almost 87 years ago, James Kerr

Pollock, opened his pioneering study on political finance practices in Britain,

Germany and France by saying “the relation between money and politics has

come to be one of the great problems of democratic government”.

In

more recent time, the relationship between money and politics has become more

necessary because of the need to fund mass media campaigns, particularly

television and large billboard advertising campaigns across the country.

Election campaigns have become more costly. Poor parties do not

win elections because they cannot campaign effectively and get their message

across to the masses. Parties need money to pay workers and hold meetings and

rallies. They need money to run effective public relations machineries.

Parties

and their leaders are under immense pressure to raise large sums of money and

thus become susceptible to engaging in illegal acts and corruptible.

We

are not alone in the political party funding dilemma. All democracies are faced

with the challenge of trying to ensure equality, fairness, transparency and

integrity in political fundraising. We need only look to the United States,

where the issue remains a hot potato after more than half a century.

America’s

dilemma was best summarised by the late Senator Edward Kennedy when he said: “…the lack of transparency of private funding

enables the great corporate interests that control the economy of our countries

to impose their own agendas on governments, congresses and docile parliaments

through the unlimited financing of parties and candidates, which will then

represent their particular interests and not those of the people who elect

them. This is a breeding ground for corruption in the public administration,

since the representative is not account able to his electors, but loyal to

those who paid his campaign expenditures.”

These

sentiments have prompted legislative efforts across the globe to define, clarify

and regulate political party funding.

Seventeen

years ago US lawmakers approved the most comprehensive package of political

finance regulation in a generation, claiming that it would “help untangle the web of money and influence

that has made the Congress and the White House so vulnerable to the appearance

of corruption”.

Far-reaching

political finance reforms have also been enacted in Canada, Colombia, Costa

Rica, Mexico, Panama, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, to name

but a few cases.

Today,

virtually every democracy exerts some legal control over the flow of money to

and from election campaigns and other party activities. A successive wave of

democratisation and the rising cost of political campaigns spurred the need for

transparency. The growing awareness of the risks posed by corruption to the

viability of democratic elections have moved the funding of political activity

to the centre of public debates all over the world, including here on our shores.

We

all acknowledge that democracy is a system resulting

from popular governments born out of the support of the majority of the people.

And so it follows that to win over the majority of the people, either the party

must have effective grassroots fundraising machinery or must depend on larger contributions

from corporates or individual businessmen.

Here

is how secret political funding endangers our democracy:

Unrestricted

and secret flow and distribution of political funds impinge directly on

electoral equality, on the actual possibilities enjoyed by candidates and

parties to put their message across to the voters.

we need to hear our leaders and political party messages, too much money

bestows on parties and candidates an unevenly distributed opportunity to

directly participate in elections. Therefore when political power merely

reflects economic power, the principle of “one man, one vote” loses

its significance and democracy ceases its role to counterbalance economic

power.

dangerous influence of political funding comes when the millions paid

influences opportunities for the articulation of quid pro quos between private

donors and policy makers, or, at a minimum, for the emergence of continuous

conflicts of interest for the latter.

best, secret political donations or fundraising can jeopardise the public

interest and at worst destroy the integrity and autonomy of policy makers and

privatise their decisions.

There

is no doubt that the purchase of influence and access is a form of public corruption, and if the current commissions are

anything to go by, secret political funding here and across the

world has a long and intimate relationship with

corruption.

In many cases political party contributions put the party under obligation. If

the party wins and forms a government, it will have to return the financial

favours. This, in fact, means the party has been bribed and favours are payback

for the financial support.

That subtle payback to political funders may come in many forms

such as giving them tenders or passing legislation favouring politically

connected companies or even rendering a personal service to a donor such as

granting them a licence or a permit for whatever.

By secretly giving the party money, a businessman or a company is

in fact bribing a future government and political leaders for special

consideration.

Therefore

complete transparency and honesty about party funding, by individuals,

institutions and corporations, should be the cornerstone of our thriving

democracy.

If our parliament does not build

checks and balances on political campaign funding, political parties and

billionaires or companies funding political parties will have too much power in

determining what legislation is passed and not enough interest in passing laws

that benefit us, the members of the public.

We need clear laws to

force political parties to reveal the sources of political party funding, otherwise our democracy will be enslaved

by corporate sponsors and cronyism, corruption and nepotism, ultimately cheapening

our political process.

The

onus is now on the parties, President Ramaphosa and the Electoral Commission to

arrive at a fair solution to this increasingly grave problem.

Let us have elections where ideas count for

more than money.

– Rich Mkhondo runs

The Media and Writers Firm, a ghost-writing,

content development and reputation management hub.