News24.com | We could’ve given Zindzi Mandela a break

Whereas I believe that the uncomfortable subject of land reform needs to be had, Zindzi Mandela’s approach moved the country further and not closer to being able to address it, writes Howard Feldman.

As unimpressive as South African Ambassador to Denmark,

Zindzi Mandela’s tweets might have been, they are not without value.

The background is that beginning Thursday, June 14, a

series of perplexing tweets were unleashed from the Twitter account of the

ambassador. The tweets seemed to be designed to provoke and used phrases like “As

I wine and dine” as well as, what I later learned, were words that one should

hardly say in polite company.

The target of the tweets seemed to be the likes of me, i.e.

white South Africans who have allegedly stolen the ambassador’s land and who

now quiver in anticipation of it being returned to her.

It does need to be said that I did in fact pay a fair

market price for my 1 400 square metre of real estate in Fairmount Ridge,

Johannesburg. But that is neither here nor there. 1 400 square metre is not that much, but

it is #OurLand.

The ambassador also made reference to Chris Barnard, the

world famous South African cardiologist who performed the world’s first

successful human transplant. In that tweet she referred to a “gardener”

who she claimed taught him what he knew. As I had no idea what she was

referring to, I took to Google where I was awakened to a South African story

that until the tweets, I had not known anything about.

I was aware of the incredible tale of Hamilton Naki who

worked with Barnard to develop techniques that contributed significantly to

Barnard’s success. Naki, who was born in the Eastern Cape had come to Cape Town

where he had found work as a gardener at UCT. His specific function was to take

care of the tennis lawn.

After

the UCT professor, Robert Goetz, asked for his assistance in a laboratory it

became clear that Naki had a surgical gift and he became an assistant in the

department. He would ultimately perform a liver transplant on a pig unaided. It

is said that he was able to do pretty much what any “qualified”

surgeon was able to, even without formal training. According to the Brand South

Africa website, Naki ultimately worked with Barnard

as he was developing open heart surgical techniques experimentally. Barnard

later told the Associated Press in 1993 that “if Hamilton had the opportunity

to perform, he would have probably become a brilliant surgeon”.

Such is the tragic story of a racially obsessed South Africa.

I was pleased to learn that Naki was ultimately recognised for

his contribution. In 2002 then president Thabo Mbeki awarded him the National

Order of Mapungubwe for his years of service and in 2003 he received an

honorary degree in medicine in recognition for his work in the field of

surgery.

Unfortunately, this is not all that I learned from the

ambassador’s tweets. I also learned that there are many South Africans who seem

to enjoy and even relish her racist and provocative comments. Whereas I believe

that the uncomfortable subject of land reform needs to be had, I believe that

her approach moved the country further and not closer to being able to address

it.

I learned that there is a certain amount of glee associated with

the peddling of hate, even though deep down it must be blatantly clear how

wrong and how offensive her tweets were. I learned that the EFF will always

support the dividing of South Africans and I learned that the ANC has still not

amassed the moral courage to censure one of their own.

Worst of all, I realised that taking responsibility is never

easy. Even for South African ambassadors. I can’t shake the feeling that Mandela

was not in full control of her senses when she tweeted as she did. For whatever

reason. The fact that she “took a trip” and was not heard of for three

days following the Twitter explosion is proof enough that something went terribly wrong.

Ironically, even though she exhibits little forgiveness towards

fellow South Africans, I still believe that if she just came clean, told us

what really happened and said sorry, that most of us would give her a break and

wish her well.

In the meantime, I am grateful that she introduced me to the

wonderful story of Hamilton Naki.

– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

