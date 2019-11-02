News24.com | WATCH | All smiles! Siya Kolisi, Ramaphosa exchange waves and fist pumps in proud World Cup triumph moment

President Cyril Ramaphosa was all smiles following the Springboks’ successful victory in the Rugby World Cup final.

And this was never more evident in a touching moment between the president and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi moments after South Africa emerged victorious on Saturday, captured by ITV.

Shortly after winning the match, Kolisi can be seen getting the president’s attention from the podium with a victory sign and a fist pump, to which Ramaphosa returns the love with a wave and a smile from ear-to-ear.

South Africans across the country reacted in similar jubilation to the Boks’ third World Cup victory post-democracy, adding to their 1995 and 2007 triumphs.

From Johannesburg to Cape Town to Zwide and even Dubai and Shanghai, Springbok fans united in victory as the hooter went off to signal the end of the game, securing a 32 – 12 victory over England.

