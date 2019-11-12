News24.com | UPDATE: KZN govt dispatches disaster management team following tornado, fears possibility of missing, dead people
The Department
of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has
activated councillors and volunteers to assist affected communities after a
tornado hit New Hanover, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday afternoon.
The tornado, according to the department, “ripped through the area,
injuring scores of people and damaging homes and public infrastructure”.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said
preliminary reports received by the department indicated a number of people,
who had sustained injuries, were currently receiving medical treatment at surrounding
hospitals.
“A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and
the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working
hard to provide support to the affected communities.”There are fears of possible missing people and deaths.
Earlier,
News24 reported the South African Weather Service was hesitant to confirm it
was a tornado, as videos went viral on social media.
According
to weather forecasters, “an intense, category four storm” was
expected this afternoon as some parts of the province geared up for severe thunderstorms which might lead to
flooding.
Forecaster
Dipuo Tawana told News24 that they have not seen the videos currently
circulating on social media, “but according to our diagram, we could see
the storm had a hook, which means there could be a charge down of funnel
cloud” (a rotating funnel-shaped cloud forming the core of a tornado or
waterspout).
Power
utility Eskom said the infrastructure at its Mersey substation was affected by
the tornado.
In a
statement, its spokesperson, Joyce Zingoni, said: “The storm was in the
area around the Mersey substation which led to the 33kV Mpolweni feeder tripping.”
Teams
have been dispatched to evaluate the damage, but Zingoni have warned there might
be power interruptions.
“Eskom
will only be able to ascertain the affected customers after the evaluation.”