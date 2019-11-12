News24.com | UPDATE: KZN govt dispatches disaster management team following tornado, fears possibility of missing, dead people

The Department

of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has

activated councillors and volunteers to assist affected communities after a

tornado hit New Hanover, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado, according to the department, “ripped through the area,

injuring scores of people and damaging homes and public infrastructure”.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said

preliminary reports received by the department indicated a number of people,

who had sustained injuries, were currently receiving medical treatment at surrounding

hospitals.

“A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and

the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working

hard to provide support to the affected communities.”There are fears of possible missing people and deaths.

Earlier,

News24 reported the South African Weather Service was hesitant to confirm it

was a tornado, as videos went viral on social media.

According

to weather forecasters, “an intense, category four storm” was

expected this afternoon as some parts of the province geared up for severe thunderstorms which might lead to

flooding.

Forecaster

Dipuo Tawana told News24 that they have not seen the videos currently

circulating on social media, “but according to our diagram, we could see

the storm had a hook, which means there could be a charge down of funnel

cloud” (a rotating funnel-shaped cloud forming the core of a tornado or

waterspout).

Power

utility Eskom said the infrastructure at its Mersey substation was affected by

the tornado.

In a

statement, its spokesperson, Joyce Zingoni, said: “The storm was in the

area around the Mersey substation which led to the 33kV Mpolweni feeder tripping.”

Teams

have been dispatched to evaluate the damage, but Zingoni have warned there might

be power interruptions.

“Eskom

will only be able to ascertain the affected customers after the evaluation.”