News24.com | Uniting the middle – the key to South Africa’s success

For every Vicki Momberg or Velaphi Khumalo who says vile things about their fellow South Africans, there are ten people who want to work together in building the country, regardless of their race, writes Nicholas Lorimer.

If you believed everything you read on social media, or

heard from the lips of many of our divisive politicians, and even some

talk-show hosts, you could be forgiven for thinking South Africa was as close

to civil war as it was in the early 1990s.

The familiar picture is one of blacks and whites (coloured

and Indian South Africans are rarely included in these narratives) hatefully

staring each other down, waiting for the other to make the first move in what

promises to be a grim race war.

But this could not be further from the truth. New research

from the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) shows that there is a large moderate

majority who broadly agree on the major issues, and who genuinely believe all South

Africans need one another in creating a prosperous country.

Unite the Middle, the

latest in the IRR’s series of Hope reports, which examine the real state of

race relations, shows that eight in ten South Africans agree on what the

country priority concerns are. Race and racism are not regarded as the most

pressing issues for the vast majority. Consider that 26% of respondents (and

27% of black respondents) indicated that creating jobs should be the top

priority for the government. Only 2% of respondents (and 2% of black

respondents) thought that “fighting racism” and “speeding up

land reform” should be government priorities. Only 1% of all respondents

(and again only 1% of black respondents) thought there should be a more radical

application of affirmative action.

There is similarly broad agreement on other big issues. On whether

there should be race quotas in selecting sports teams; on whether the race of

our children’s teachers matters more than whether the teacher is good or not,

and on how broadly affirmative action should be applied, South Africans – of

all races – are on pretty much the same page.

This is the moderate majority of South Africans the IRR is

now actively seeking to strengthen and give a voice to. We are inviting South

Africans who want to help the IRR unite the middle and build the non-racial

centre to sign a pledge on our

website.

We are also encouraging people who want to work to unite

the middle to tell the IRR about any firms or organisations which discriminate

on the basis of race. The IRR will contact these organisations, inform them

about the Unite the Middle campaign, and explain to them the importance of the

unity of the moderate majority. In the most egregious cases, we will also

report them to the South African Human Rights Commission.

We are also encouraging people to alert us to people or

organisations who are willing to work with us in uniting the middle, so that we

can jointly form a common front in pushing back against divisive politicians

and others whose insistence on playing up race and racism is distracting

attention from South Africa’s most serious problems.

The truth is, for South Africa to succeed, this moderate

majority needs to work together. Just as in the early 1990s, in the period

leading up to democracy, moderate South Africans worked together to exclude violent

fringe groups seeking to derail the transition to democracy. This is what we

need to do again, now.

At the risk of resorting to cliché, South Africans need to

invoke the spirit of ’94, when we put aside our differences to build a country

for all its people. One might criticise Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk for some

things, but they knew that for the country to succeed, the eight in ten South

Africans who were moderate in their thinking and wanted to build a country for

all, had to be united.

You don’t have to believe our polling alone. For every

Vicki Momberg, Adam Catzavelos or Velaphi Khumalo who says vile things about

their fellow South Africans on social media or in the public, there are ten

people who want to work together in building the country with their fellow

citizens, regardless of their race.

For every Momberg or Khumalo there is a multiple of Nkosikho

Mbeles (the petrol attendant who paid for a motorist’s petrol out of his own

pocket so that she wouldn’t run out on a dangerous stretch of road) –

and

Monet van Deventers (the motorist herself who took to social media and

triggered generous rewards for the man who helped her).

Our research reflects the sentiments of these good people.

Nearly 90% of respondents said that South Africa’s various race groups need

each other to succeed. The truth of the matter is that the average white South

African wants his black colleague or black neighbour to succeed, and the

converse is also true.

South Africa cannot become a winning country if black,

white, Indian, and coloured South Africans do not work together. For a

prosperous and free society, the moderate majority of people in this country

must stand together against those who seek to divide us.

– Nicholas

Lorimer is a writer executive assistant at the Institute of Race Relations

(IRR). Readers are invited to join the IRR by

sending an SMS to 32823 (SMSes cost R1, Ts and Cs apply).

** Want to respond to the columnists? Send your letter or article to voices@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers’ submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.