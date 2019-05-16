News24.com | Unemployment skyrockets but zero political will from national government

It’s frightening to consider that, young people – especially black youth – stand a greater chance of going to prison than qualifying to become doctors or engineers or acquiring other skills desperately needed in our economy, writes Herman Mashaba.

To say I am

shocked at the recent unemployment statistics is an understatement. I am

disgusted!

How many more of

our fellow South Africans should we watch lose their jobs, and more

importantly, their ability to provide for their families before we realise that

our economy is broken and that we need to go back to the basics while also

trying out new things?

This week, Stats

SA revealed that 237 000 more people lost their jobs in the first quarter of

2019 – the overall number of unemployed people stands at 6.2 million and there

doesn’t seem to be any reason on the horizon to be hopeful that this picture

will improve. The overall

picture of unemployment in South Africa is made worse when considering that

almost 3 million people have simply given up looking for work.

These are

discouraged work seekers who are ready, willing and able to work but have

thrown in the towel because of the scarcity of employment opportunities. Therefore, while

the unemployment rate is said to be 27.6%, the expanded definition actually puts

unemployment at 38%.

Even more

devastating about these figures is the fact that youth unemployment has risen

to 55.2%. Basically, half of

this country’s future has absolutely no future to look forward to. With such a high

rate of youth unemployment, I have to once again question the wisdom of leaving

our borders wide open, allowing an unnecessary competition for scarce, low

paying jobs.

While the figures

don’t say so, we can say with near certainty that the highest percentage of

unemployed youth are black.

It’s really

frightening to have to consider that, at this rate, young people – especially

black youth – stand a greater chance of going to prison than qualifying to

become doctors, engineers or acquiring any of the other skills sets so

desperately needed in our economy.

No surprise young people didn’t vote

Looking at this

reality, I am not at all surprised that millions of young people did not bother

to register to vote on May 8. And the outcome of the election does not bode

well for any prospects that those who are presently without jobs will see a

change in fortunes in the coming months and years. After all, the incoming

government has promised to create 1.3 million jobs over the next five years.

Really?

Should jobless

South Africans be excited at the prospect of an economy that is likely to

create only around 260 000 jobs a year, when all indications are that more

people will continue to fall into the unemployment trap?

It is really

unfortunate that a country like ours, blessed with boundless natural, financial

and human resources, has a youth unemployment rate so abnormally high. It goes

to show how much they have been failed by our democracy, and especially by our

national government.

And in case they did

not know this, the job of a government is to create a conducive environment

which allows businesses to thrive. If the incoming administration holds this to

be true, its leaders will ensure that SMMEs, not big businesses, are given

support and allowed space to create the many millions of jobs we need.

Unholy relationship between government and labour

However, South

Africa has been held back by an unhealthy, cosy relationship between government

and labour on one hand as well as government and big business on the other. Small

businesses and the unemployed have simply been ignored.

Arising out of

this unholy alliance is a situation in which big business keeps capable SMMEs

at bay – thus preventing competition and the creation of new jobs while government

is able to count on organised labour for votes and unions protect their members

at the expense of new entrants into the job market.

Added to this

toxic mix of patronage, massive job losses and unemployment is the breakdown of

the rule of law. The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has heard

some heartbreaking testimony of how the government – through our once

prosperous state-owned enterprises – was repurposed to serve the whims of the

Gupta family, the Zumas and the Magashules of this world as well as their sycophants

in the Cabinet and everywhere else.

All the while, South

Africa’s poor public education system continues to create a huge skills

mismatch by churning out learners who can’t read and write, and who will likely

be untrainable and frustrated. The intransigence of Sadtu – the largest

teachers’ union in the country and with whom the national government enjoys too

cosy a relationship – disables the basic education department from making much

needed interventions in the sector.

But where there is

political will, there is a way.

Joburg bringing economy back to life

The City of

Johannesburg operates in a highly regulated space, with absolutely no support

from provincial and national government, but we have shown that is possible to

revive an underperforming economy. Our Inner City Rejuvenation Programme is a

prime example of how the multi-party government is bringing Johannesburg’s

economy back to life.

The backdrop of

this ambitious undertaking is a city riddled with hijacked and abandoned

buildings – more than 500 of them have been identified since 2016. These

buildings will be offered to the private sector to be refurbished and turned

into low cost housing and desperately needed student accommodation for the

estimated 160 000 people on the City’s housing list.

Considering the

high inward migration experienced by the City, the need for housing, is

substantially higher. Indeed, through this program, we hope to give many of our

residents the dignity of a roof over their heads. Stories of students having to

sleep on the streets or in libraries because of the scarcity of accommodation

will hopefully also become less pronounced.

So far, 84

buildings have been offered to private developers – mostly small players in the

property development industry – and we expect to yield 6500 housing units while

realising R20bn in investment.

From this first

phase of the project, 11 000 direct jobs will be created. And there’s more.

A further 70

buildings will be released through open tender by September, yielding about

5000 housing units and realising an additional R15bn to R20bn in investment. Of

course, thousands more jobs will be created during and after construction. These

figures prove that we are creating sustained confidence in Johannesburg’s

economy and enticing investors to bring in huge sums of money again.

In the 2016/17

financial year the City achieved R4.5bn in facilitated investment. By the end

of the 2017/18 financial year, the City had facilitated investment worth R8.7bn.

This year, we are targeting R16 bn. As of February, our level of facilitated

investment stands at a record-breaking R12bn, very much on track to achieve R16bn

by June 2019.

What is most

exciting about our Inner City Rejuvenation Programme is the ripple effect it

will have on the construction sector, which has seen some of the biggest and

reputable companies going under and losing jobs.

According to the

latest jobs statistics, this sector lost 142 000 jobs in the first quarter of

2019. As we expand our Inner City programme, this will lend itself to realising

much needed expansion in the sector and many more jobs.

I often wonder how

many jobs this sector would create if only every major city around the country

used Johannesburg’s blueprint for getting South Africans working again.

Unfortunately, unlike

in Johannesburg, there simply is no political will from those who govern the

country.

–

Mashaba is the executive mayor

of the City of Johannesburg