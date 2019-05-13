News24.com | Trollip: We take collective responsibility for poor showing in elections

Why the ANC dropped by 10% in KZN

Voters gatvol over service delivery problems stayed away or spoiled their votes in numbers to give the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) a bloody nose, while an energetic EFF added to the ruling party’s pain.

Support for the ANC in KZN in the national poll fell nearly 10 percentage points, from 65.31% in the 2014 poll to this week’s 55.47%.

And the ruling party’s reduced share of the vote in the country’s second most populous province had a knock-on effect on its overall national result.