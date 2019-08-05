News24.com | Time to cancel Women’s Month

Wouldn’t it be truly impactful if women withdrew entirely from every breakfast or high-tea or rose-giving ceremony until our demands (which are quite concise: pay us the same and stop violating us), are met, asks Jahni de Villiers.

It’s almost Women’s Day again. The day and the month that

we pretend that things will change and that women will finally be able to take

up their equal, rightful place in society, and not be subject to violence in

their personal and work-lives.

It must be mentioned that this commentary does not seek to

invalidate the contributions of women in the history of our country, or that

these women should not be honoured. This is a reflection on the distortion of

their legacy into a puff of pink smoke.

We will all come together and we will speak of striking

rocks, and we will pretend that we don’t notice the irony. We will forget that

we live in a country where between a third and a half of women will experience

violence from their intimate partner during their lifetime, and three-quarters

of women will experience sexual harassment in the workplace. We will not lump

in the garden variety harassment like workplace bullying and a patriarchal

system where performance is measured against time spent at work, despite the

demands of having a family falling squarely on most women, because that will

surely mean that we will run out of paper to list examples.

We will gracefully accept speeches in our honour. We will

listen to all sorts of commitments, none of which explain why we aren’t the

focus of workplace-policymaking, or any policymaking for that matter. We will

smile and push away the unwelcome certainty that those in power are not

motivated to change a system that benefits them.

It is uncomfortable to face the fact that large-scale

change is needed in an entrenched system, and that the changes need to be led

by women. The question is if it has come to the point where perhaps we need to

bid Women’s Month farewell if we are not willing to make the necessary changes.

Perhaps it is time to say that harassment and violence against women will not

stop, so let’s rename this month and carry on with our lives. There must be a

plethora of other causes that could take over the month of August.

The alternative would be for women to turn into large rocks

in the path of patriarchy: What would

the so-called Women’s Day celebrations be with no women present? Wouldn’t it be truly impactful if women

withdrew entirely from every breakfast or high-tea or rose-giving ceremony

until our demands (which are quite concise: pay us the same and stop violating

us), are met?

I believe women who have a choice and a voice, should use

it to start causing massive embarrassment to the perpetrators of these

painfully awkward social events aimed at placating us for another 12 months. I

will not be handing out or receiving any roses or attending any Women’s Month-themed

events until my sisters and I are paid the same and not violated, and I will

not hesitate to use my voice for those who are not able to.

Time’s up, time is now, call it whatever you will, but

enough is well and truly enough.

– Jahni de Villiers is the head of labour and development at AgriSA. She writes in her personal capacity.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.