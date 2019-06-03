News24.com | Thoko Didiza’s to-do list to make agriculture and land reform work

There is a need to enhance communication, cultivate a shared vision, and sustain coordination between the national department and provincial departments that are responsible for agriculture and land issues, write Mzukisi Qobo and Wandile Sihlobo.

The appointment of Thoko Didiza as Minister of

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development is a welcome development for

the sector. Given the turbulence that this sector has gone through in recent

times, the country needed someone with her calm demeanor, experience, wisdom,

and networks.

In her previous stint in this ministry, spanning 1999

to 2006, she demonstrated a rare strength to bring together disparate groups

and interests to develop a shared perspective on moving the agricultural sector

forward. During this time, she earned the respect and trust of various farmer

organisations and agribusinesses. It is worth underlining how fractious and

politically incendiary this sector is, and will always be. Didiza is by no

means an angel.

That period had its fair share of failures as

documented in the Motlanthe report on land reform, which undertook an extensive

review of government policies and legislation for the past couple of years. These

failures included lack of financial and human capital to drive change in the

sector. The failures were not entirely her own. Partly, the various farming

groups could not transcend their parochial interests.

In Didiza you have someone who has battle scars.

Hopefully, she had a moment of reflection during her time outside of

government. Her previous experience combined with wisdom and renewed sense of

urgency should give her a new impetus to overcome previous institutional

deficiencies and drive sustained change.

Further, the various groups in agriculture should by

now have reached a point of fatigue in brinkmanship and bickering over policy.

We simply cannot fiddle while Rome burns. There is a deep yearning for

leadership and implementation in this sector. There is also bottled up

resentment over what many perceive as the slow pace of land reform.

The advantage of having an experienced hand is that

Didiza will hit the ground running. After all, she has not been entirely absent

in the recent past. In Parliament she chaired the committee responsible for

reviewing the wording of Section 25 of the Constitution of the Republic of

South Africa, and at a time when the land question was heavily debated. This is

not to suggest that it will be smooth sailing for the new minister. There are

short- to medium-term priorities Didiza will need to focus on.

The first order of business will be to manage the

smooth integration of the two departments (land reform and agriculture), at

least at the strategy level. This is to ensure there is a great deal of

alignment in their core mandates, philosophical outlook, and priorities. The

adjustment will be unsettling for many civil servants, with some having their

roles redefined along the lines of the new strategic thrust of her department.

Second, Didiza will be managing complexity given the

robust debates about land reform and agriculture policy that are taking place

across South Africa. Without a doubt, parties such as the Economic Freedom

Fighters, NGOs, and other interest groups will continue to mount pressure on

this critical policy issue. Didiza has had an opportunity to witness this

debate when she was a presiding officer in Parliament and on the hot seat of

the Section 25 review committee. She is used to political battles.

To grasp the nettle of institutional challenges and to

build capabilities within her department, Didiza will need to draw on the

resources of the private sector. She will also need to be sensitive to the

concerns of the black farming groups and ensure that their voices and

perspectives are heard in policy processes.

Third, since much of the implementation on land and

agriculture happens at the provincial level, there is a need to enhance

communication, cultivate a shared vision, and sustain coordination between the

national department and provincial departments that are responsible for

agriculture and land issues.

Fourth, one of the most vexed issues that farmers

across the spectrum have always been concerned about is the ill-defined relationship

between land rights and water rights. This issue is particularly important for the

new generation farmers who acquire land but often with no corresponding access

to water rights. Yet the relationship between food production and water is

interlinked. This lacuna has induced unnecessary failures in the productive use

of agricultural land. This is clearly one of the missing pieces in the puzzle for

unlocking the potential of arable but under-utilised land in the country. The

growth and productivity of the agriculture sector suffers as a result.

Overcoming this challenge requires that the Department

of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, on the one hand works

collaboratively with the Department of Human Settlement, Water, and Sanitation on

the other hand. These departments have more to gain by working together as land

reform is not limited to agriculture but is also crucial for human settlement,

especially in the urban areas. There are policy synergies between these two

departments that should be fully exploited.

Finally, President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly highlighted

the need for speedy delivery from his Cabinet given the high expectations by

the public to see concrete results. Agriculture should therefore be

repositioned as a centerpiece for rural development, economic growth, and job

creation. There is need for paradigm shift away from seeing this sector as

merely about food security and livelihood, which are social policy questions. Agriculture

is, indeed, a strategic economic sector that the country needs to support for

economic growth, inclusion, and to boost its competitiveness in the global

markets.

Success hinges on getting the strategy right,

sequencing policy instruments, and ensuring that the department possesses the

right capabilities.

– Mzukisi Qobo is associate professor of International Business & Strategy at the Wits Business School. Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agriculture Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz).

* This article first appeared on Daily Maverick on March 31, 2019 and was published here with the permission of the authors.

