News24.com | The tall tale of Prasa’s R3.5bn locomotives

When the ANC took over the country’s rail infrastructure, it quickly became a looting ground for cronies and both Prasa and Transnet are now limping along to the graveyard of failed SOEs, writes Adriaan Basson.

The

auctioning of 13 locomotives by a shelf company that won a R3.5bn tender from

the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is proof that the ANC’s

attempts to modernise rail transport have hit rock-bottom.

South

African Railways (SAR), that through various iterations became Transnet and

Prasa in a democratic dispensation, was a major creator of jobs and an

Afrikaner middle-class by the illegitimate apartheid regime.

The ANC has

spectacularly failed to use our vast railways network and need for rail

transport – by workers, industrialists and tourists – to create jobs, wealth

and a sustainable rail economy.

Growing up

in an Afrikaner community, I vividly remember the stories about uncle so-and-so

who worked on the railways and how his family’s lives were intimately connected

to the wellbeing of the SAR. From social activities and accommodation to study

bursaries, the SAR created an entire class of people who were proud of their

employer and their work.

When the ANC

took over this infrastructure in 1994, it quickly became a looting ground for

cronies and comrades and in 2019 both Prasa and Transnet are limping along to

the graveyard of failed state-owned enterprises.

In June

2015, journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed in Rapport that Prasa had

purchased 25 diesel and 45 electric locomotives from an unknown shelf company

called Swifambo Rail Leasing at a cost of R3.5bn.

Although

South Africa has a train-building industry on the East Rand of Johannesburg,

Swifambo subcontracted Vossloh España in Spain to build the locomotives. Red flag

number one.

The purchase

was supposed to ring in a new era of modernisation at Prasa under the

flamboyant and big-spending CEO Lucky Montana. He paid R2.6bn of the purchase

price to Swifambo.

Thirteen of

the diesel locomotives were the first batch to arrive, but before they could

hit the rails, Myburgh sprang a huge surprise on the country when he revealed

that the trains were too tall. Not metaphorically, but literally too tall for

our rail infrastructure.

Montana blew

a fuse and among other things, accused Myburgh of being a racist and getting

his facts wrong.

“We

meet the safety standards. We have bought one of the best locomotives in the

world and we are not even apologetic about that… During our testing, the train

passed through tunnels. There is no bridge that was hit. From our side, there

is no story. The hype is focused on other things,” Montana said.

Turns out he was lying through his

teeth.

The locomotives were too tall and are

being auctioned off in September in a desperate attempt by Swifambo to recoup

some of the money they owe Prasa.

In an attempt to uncapture itself from

the Montana years, oversaw by political heads Jeff Radebe, S’bu Ndebele, Ben

Martins, Dipuo Peters and Joe Maswanganyi, the agency has successfully

cancelled the “unlawful” contract through the courts and is now suing

Swifambo – a shelf company with a fax machine – for R2.6bn.

Swifambo’s liquidators hope to sell

the 13 locomotives (one was badly damaged during a train crash in the Northern

Cape) for about R300m.

If they are successful and this is the

only money the state is able to recover from Swifambo, Prasa would have lost

R2.3bn with this transaction.

Two fun facts that Myburgh reminds us

of 1) Prasa only paid R1.8bn to Vossloh for the

trains; it kept R800m for itself. 2) After the transaction was clinched,

Swifambo paid R80m to Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes, a close family friend

of former president Jacob Zuma, and to George Sabelo, an ANC lawyer with links

to Zuma’s family. Connect the dots.

Nobody has gone to prison for this

daylight robbery. In the meantime, commuters with Prasa’s Metrorail trains hope

and pray for a day when the trains will run on time and be safe, especially for

women, to use without the fear of being robbed or attacked.

– Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.