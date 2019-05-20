News24.com | The shocking unemployment is Ramaphosa’s problem to fix

The Cabinet Ramaphosa will put together by the end of this month will reflect his seriousness in addressing South Africa’s socioeconomic problems that include staggering unemployment, writes Phumlani Majozi.

“Unemployment

is soaring. Even using a narrow definition, it stands at 26.4%, the highest

since 2003,” London’s The Economist wrote in 2015 when it covered South Africa’s

economic mess. The economic mess is still alive today.

Last week, Statistics South Africa released unemployment

numbers for the first quarter of 2019; and they

were disheartening. The percentage of the unemployed continues to rise and is

now at 27.6%.

Because of this consistent, shocking joblessness, South

Africa ranked 3rd in Bloomberg’s Misery Index in

2018.

According to Bloomberg, “The Bloomberg Misery Index relies on the

age-old concept that low inflation and unemployment generally illustrate how

good an economy’s residents should feel.”

This

index is by no means a perfect measure – but it does give a rough idea of the

seriousness of South Africa’s unemployment crises.

To

understand how massive our unemployment is, compare it to other BRICS countries:

Brazil, Russia, India and China. Brazil’s unemployment is 13%, Russia’s is 6%, India’s is

7.6%, and China’s is 5%. The difference is embarrassing.

Our youth unemployment has risen to

55%. And the fundamental question now is: Can Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s

president, reverse this disturbing unemployment trend? His party, the African

National Congress (ANC) won South Africa’s 6th democratic election.

So it is upon him now to forge ahead and create an environment that will be

business friendly and create jobs.

Just after Ramaphosa took the reins

as president of the ANC at Nasrec in 2017, I

argued that he must pursue Thatcherism – massive

privatisations and other free-market reforms. I believe that is the only way to

speed up economic growth and reduce this shocking unemployment. The private sector

creates jobs – not government. The role of government is to create an

environment that fuels private sector job-creation.

Ramaphosa must deregulate the labour

market and abolish the unnecessary licence requirements that make it hard to start

a business in South Africa.

Over the past year, there was a theory that Ramaphosa

could not pursue reforms because he had to keep the ANC united ahead of last

week’s election. In other words, his main priority was his party, not the

country. To an extent that point was level-headed and I could understand it.

With the election now behind us, there should be no

excuses for Cyril Ramaphosa. He’s the president of South Africa – our commander-in-chief.

He has to move our country forward – and that means he will have to – in many

instances – depart from the ludicrous policies that came out of the ANC’s elective

conference in 2017.

This will require him to be tough – and he must do the

unpopular stuff earliest in his Presidency – while he’s still favoured amongst

many South Africans.

Though his activism dates back to the days when he was a

unionist, between mid-1990s and 2012 Ramaphosa was in business. So he should

have an idea on what drives business growth in a way that encourages

employment.

The Cabinet Ramaphosa will put together by the end of

this month will reflect his seriousness in addressing South Africa’s

socioeconomic problems that include staggering unemployment. The Cabinet ought

to be people who have not been accused of any public service scandals and who

are not hostile to business.

South Africa needs fast, private-sector driven economic

growth to reduce its unemployment. During the years of Nelson Mandela and Thabo

Mbeki, we experienced higher economic growth accompanied by relatively lower

unemployment rate.

In his

post-election analysis, Frans Cronje of the

South African Institute of Race Relations wrote, “The path to growth –

based on policies that secure a free, open and prosperous society – is open to

us, and there is now no excuse for Cyril Ramaphosa’sgovernment not to lead the way.”

I agree with Frans; there is now

no excuse for Ramaphosa’s government not to lead the way on pro-growth reforms

that will reduce our shocking unemployment levels. This is now Ramaphosa’s

problem and he must fix it!

– Phumlani M. Majozi is a politics

and economics analyst, a senior fellow at AfricanLiberty.org, radio talk show

host, and non-executive director at Free Market Foundation South Africa. Views

expressed here are his own; not of the Free Market Foundation South Africa. Follow

him on Twitter: @PhumlaniMMajozi.

