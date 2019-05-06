News24.com | The ANC’s last easy victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Ellis Park in Johannesburg for the ANC’s final rally before the election on May 8. (Marco Longari/AFP)

The ANC no longer owns a hegemony over what voters think and want. The DA and EFF have both successfully managed to speak to a new generation of voters who are not steeped in the ANC’s struggle history and lexicon, writes Adriaan Basson.

The ANC will win Wednesday’s national election, but this

will be the last “easy victory” for South Africa’s liberation party.

The party is scrambling to hold onto its majority in

Parliament that is slipping away after years of corruption and mismanagement of

state resources and the neglect of basic government services like education,

health and social security.

Add to that a limping economy, caused by internal weakness

and global turbulence, investor apathy and the inability of the ANC state to

create sustainable jobs on a massive scale, President Cyril Ramaphosa finds

himself in a perfect storm. He took over the reins of Nelson Mandela’s

racehorse at a time when the party resembles an ageing donkey.

The ANC will win the May 8 election and Ramaphosa will be

our president for five years. But 2024 will be a very different story.

Many liberation movements in Africa don’t reach the 30-year

mark before they are deposed at the ballot box by opposition parties – often

from within – or through coups. Glorious liberation leaders who led their

countries to independence often end up in exile in countries in eastern Europe

or in jail.

The reason for this is simple: there is a very big

difference between leading a revolution and leading a state. The best MK

soldier may not necessarily be a great director-general of the department of

defence.

It is a lesson the ANC is learning the hard way and the

party will feel the wrath of the electorate on Wednesday when thousands of

voters take their crosses elsewhere or stay away because of the presence of

names like Nomvula Mokonyane, Fikile Mbalula and Bathabile Dlamini on the party

list.

Is this the best the ANC has to offer South Africa 25 years

after liberation? How is it possible that the ANC still allows a fraudster like

Tony Yengeni to campaign for the party and expect people to trust Ramaphosa

when he says crooks will be locked up?

Yes, the names of good, competent, non-corrupt leaders like

Aaron Motsoaledi, Thoko Didiza, Pravin Gordhan and Naledi Pandor also appear on

the list, but the ANC will die if the party doesn’t renew before the next

election in 2024.

The ANC has unfortunately become a vehicle for incompetent,

often corrupt people who are unemployable outside of being public

representatives. This is costing the party dearly.

Ironically, some of the ANC’s finest cadres in the struggle

are not active in politics and have created lives for themselves outside of

Luthuli House. It will be one of Ramaphosa’s biggest challenges to bring them

back into the fold, as well as nurture a new, young generation of comrades who

have greater ambition than bringing Beyoncé to South Africa.

Imagine a Cabinet with the names of Cheryl Carolus, Thuli

Madonsela, Murphy Morobe and Joel Netshitenzhe in them. It this completely

unthinkable?

The ANC no longer owns a hegemony over what voters think and

want. The DA and EFF have both successfully managed to speak to a new

generation of voters who are not steeped in the ANC’s struggle history and

lexicon.

Listening to Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema addressing

their supporters over the weekend, it is clear that they know which issues are

omnipresent in the lives of their supporters and they have a plan, albeit

imperfect, to do things better than the ANC.

Of course, the ANC has done a lot over the past 25 years.

Millions of black people now have houses, running water, electricity and access

to healthcare and education. But that is not enough to secure a future for the

liberation party.

Ramaphosa has plotted a path to renewal and has done

exceptionally well in his first year as president to restore order and

stability at Eskom, Transnet, the NPA and the SSA.

Every move he makes after May 8 will determine

whether this was the ANC’s last electoral victory or if a renewed ANC can buck

the trend set by our brothers and sisters to the north.

– Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.