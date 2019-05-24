News24.com | The ANC (and Ramaphosa’s) long walk to redemption

When President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office on Saturday, he will be a troubled man, writes Mukoni Ratshitanga.

Undoubtedly, first and upper most in his mind, something

that would give anyone in his position considerable insomnia, is what to do with

the African National Congress (ANC), the party of which he is president, and on

whose ticket he ascended to the Presidency of the republic.

It is a public secret that today, the once

formidable movement sadly levitates between ineffectual

itinerant poles and a riotous

assembly the inexplicable ventures of many of its congregants are more than likely to be understood through the prism of personal and

factional calculi than political logic.

On Wednesday this week, we woke up to the news that

Deputy President David Mabuza’s swearing in as a member of Parliament had been

postponed because, as the ANC statement – notably issued in Ramaphosa’s name –

put it, he first needs to confer with the party’s integrity commission over

allegations that he has “prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought

the organisation into disrepute”.

The jury is still out as to whether Mabuza will

eventually be sworn in and become the country’s deputy president.

As can be expected, the speculative industry with its innumerable band of worker bees has

placed an equal if not greater number of scripts through which the Mabuza

development should be seen and interpreted. The one is that it is a

strategic and tactical division of labour between Mabuza and Ramaphosa,

intended to force those prone to wanton disregard of ANC internal rule of law

to comply with the integrity commission’s processes rather than ignore them and

run the risk of rendering them a mockery.

Another school of thought holds that Mabuza may in

fact not return to government because he prefers rather to base himself at

Luthuli House, the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg. This view attaches

with a myriad of known known, known unknown and unknown unknown scenarios for the ANC,

which would naturally ramify into the government sphere and impact upon the

country.

The second matter, which will weigh on Ramaphosa’s

mind, is the avalanche of enormous national challenges the successful

resolution on which the future of the ANC and the country depend. At the core of the challenges are unacceptably high levels of poverty, inequality and

unemployment, commonly referred to as the “triple challenge”.

Arising from the foregoing, therefore, the third

matter is that the Ramaphosa presidency cannot avoid pursuing a developmental state path geared towards addressing the triple challenge; this

would entail a rigorous focus on the economy with particular attention to:

– an investment and employment plan supported

by business, labour, civil society and all our citizens;

– prudent fiscal management and the reduction

of the public debt which currently stands at 56% of the Gross Domestic Product,

and;

– rehabilitating state-owned enterprises to

play their developmental role in our society, addressing their governance

architecture and eliminating corruption.

The fourth is that to achieve any objective, a committed, skilled, professional and ethical public service is an

unavoidable and vital necessity. Relatedly, eliminating corruption, maladministration and bureaucratic inertia in the public service and,

in this regard, promoting accountability and consequence management in

the Cabinet will be essential.

The fifth is that the capacity of local

government will have to be enhanced, the better to address people’s immediate

problems and the long term ability of the local sphere to deliver on

obligations to the people on a sustained and sustainable basis. How, for

example do rural municipalities function without essential skilled but

expensive personnel such as engineers, town planners, economists, and chartered

accountants, among others?

The sixth, which cannot be emphasised enough,

is that the efficacy of our schooling system requires urgent examination. To

what extent is it geared to reversing the legacy of Bantu and Christian

National Education, equal to the task of addressing our nation’s developmental

challenges, and to meeting the commitments and objectives set out in the National

Development Plan?

In this context, it is high time the country

discussed the not-so-constructive role of teacher unions who have, over the

years and for the most part, placed their welfare over the education of

children. This also affects the generality of public sector unions who must

also reflect on their obligations to the society to which they belong and whose

well-being they profess to advance.

The seventh is also one of the casualties of

the last decade: the (mis)management of our country’s diversity. In some respects, we

have walked backwards to forms of ethno-nationalisms

and racism that militate against the continuum towards creating a nation state,

thus to resolve the national question.

A

seeming aside, but not in the least trivial, with respect to the nation

formation project, one hopes that in the next election, President Ramaphosa

will cast his vote in Tshwane,

the capital city and not Tshiawelo – his township of origin. Symbolic acts and

measures are important features and elements of national mythologies which are

part of the stock with which national identities are promoted. None other than presidents

are best placed to deploy them to maximum effect.

The eighth is that whereas government must

continue to deliver on indigent policy, the imperative to build an active

responsible citizenry also means that we must work to resuscitate

the kind of civic spirit which saw the 1970

generation – led by people such as Steve Biko – establish and manage the Black

Community Programmes which established community projects in service of the people. The first 15 years of post-apartheid South

Africa echoed this spirit through the government call: Vukuzenzele – “Get up and do it yourself,” which sadly later

withered in the vine.

If we do not resuscitate this spirit,

we may well find ourselves moulding successive post-apartheid generations who

believe that society owes them everything while they owe nothing in return;

generations to whom values of civic and social solidarity, though desperately

needed, become foreign.

The ninth and undoubtedly one which will, like all else be

fiercely contested in and outside the ANC, will be the reconstruction of South

Africa’s international role and image which unfortunately also suffered a

bruising during the course of the last decade.

By orientation, the ANC is a progressive

internationalist formation which has always stood firmly with the wretched of the earth while at

the same time mindful of the vital need to retain its capacity to convene both

friend and foe. In walking this tightrope,

the ANC has been principled inasmuch as it has avoided adventurism both at home

and abroad.

Thus, our foreign policy should work towards

re-asserting Africa’s voice as an integral part of a global south which works

towards the equitable distribution of power and resources in the world.

In doing so, South Africans would

be well advised to appreciate the implications that come with this role,

starting with the fact that we cannot intimidate, beat-up, and disperse fellow

Africans from beyond our borders on the one hand and on the other hand be party

to efforts at promoting African unity which is vital for Africa’s capacity to

assert herself globally.

The tenth and probably one of the most vital

is that our society needs to rekindle and sustain public discourse on issues of

public morality and ethics. If we do not do so, at this rate, we may slowly

reach a point where the lines between wrong and right are blurred between

recognition.

For President Ramaphosa and the ANC to achieve these and other tasks,

there can be no gainsaying the fact that the party’s internal hygiene

is of vital importance, if you like, a sine qua

non.

– Mukoni Ratshitanga is head of content for Power98.7 and writes here in his personal capacity. He is reachable on: mukonit@gmail.com

