News24.com | Tanzania continues clampdown with new restrictive laws that undermine development

Tanzania’s human rights comes in the form of sweeping new legislation, rushed through its parliament last week, that places new punitive restrictions on civil society organisations and tourism, writes Paul Mulindwa.

While the government of Tanzania trumpets its Vision

2025 – a lofty plan to become a middle-income country within the next six years

through sustainable development – it continues to thwart real development with

its ongoing campaign to clampdown on fundamental freedoms in the country.

Its latest attack on human rights comes in the form of

sweeping new legislation, rushed through its parliament last week, that places

new punitive restrictions on civil society organisations (CSOs) and tourism in

Tanzania.

The Written Laws

(Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Act of 2019, which was published at the end

of May, presents amendments to eight different laws including the NGOs Act,

Companies Act, Statistics Act, Societies Act and Films and Stage Plays

Act.

The changes to the NGO Act give the

Registrar of NGOs sweeping and wide discretionary powers to suspend non-governmental

organisations and evaluate, investigate and suspend their operations. The legislation

requires these civil society groups, including community-based and self-help

groups, to publish their annual audited financial reports in mainstream media

imposing a cost burden that could bankrupt small, grassroots organisations. The

authorities can also refuse to register any organisation – such as churches or

mosques – without giving a valid reason. In terms of these

amendments, affected NGOs do not have a clear legal recourse to challenge such

decisions.

The Companies Act amendments likewise give the

Registrar of Companies broad new powers and wide discretion to de-register a

company on the basis of undefined terms such as “terrorism financing”

or “operating contrary to its objectives”. The changes allow the registrar

the discretion to deregister companies for associating with or supporting the

activities of NGOs. The implications of this for business, as well as employment

and communities’ access to services, are serious.

In a country with a booming tourism sector – tourism

comprises 15% of the national GDP – and a marketing campaign to attract

international film production, lawmakers also enacted changes to the Films and

Stage Plays Act that could harm both these industries. The legislation makes it

illegal for tourists and filmmakers to leave the country without first

submitting to the authorities all raw footage and photos and locations where

they were shot during their stay, in order to receive prescribed official

clearance.

In enacting these new restrictive laws, the government

of President John Magafuli, which has adopted the United Nations 2030 Agenda

for Sustainable Development, fails to understand how the repression of human

rights negatively impacts development. Civil society is a vital stakeholder in

the process of sustainable development and by taking steps to restrict the work

CSOs, this administration is undermining its own sustainable development – and

Vision 2025 – programmes.

Intention to exclude

citizen participation

The fact that the new laws were rushed through

parliament with a “certificate of urgency”, allowing civil society

unacceptably little time to review, consult and provide feedback, indicates an

intention by government to exclude citizen participation. The whole process contravened

the values of justice, equality, participation, and inclusion enshrined in

Tanzanian constitution.

However, the Tanzanian experience is not unique in the

region, this kind of environment is sadly part of a general trend in many

African countries. A growing number of governments on the continent in recent

years, have used repressive legislation and policies, especially that relate to

the expression of dissent, to stifle and restrict civic space – the space for

civil society.

In June 2019, Zimbabwe government released on bail

seven activists, after spending close to a month in detention on tramped up

political related charges. In Guinea Bissau, for instance, the government

allows peaceful protests on weekends but not near a public place or government

buildings. The country is currently experiencing massive civil service strikes

related to unpaid salaries. Uganda’s Public Management Act gives a designated

minister the power to decide where protests against such issues may take place.

Many African authorities have shut down and banned

media houses for coverage on excesses of their government. In 2018, four Tanzanian

newspapers were banned for publishing articles critical of Magufuli. Meanwhile in

Cameroon, almost a fifth of the country’s population has been adversely affected

by state crackdown on the use of English in the media, including social media,

schools and other public spaces.

Journalists continue to be detained without trial in

Egypt and Sudan. In April, the Uganda Communication Commission ordered nine

media houses to sack workers for a live broadcast of opposition leaders’ political

activities of opposition leaders, said to be in contravention of broadcasting

standards. Ironically, Uganda has welcomed asylum seekers fleeing countries such

as Eritrea, where civic space is closed. In neighbouring country Burundi, state-controlled media

is increasingly replacing independent radio stations, most of which

were forced to close during a crisis in 2016.

Meanwhile

in Zambia, only protests and assemblies supported by the ruling party are

allowed and given protection by the police, while other protests are associated

with opposition parties and are not allowed to conduct their activities, even

under the protection of the constitution.

Much as all these countries are signatories of the

African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and the African Union Declaration

of Principles on Freedom of Expression in Africa, most of them in different

ways, have restrictive legal frameworks that limit or stifle civic space. These

laws are given different names such as Public Order Management Act, Access to

Information Act, Media, Computer Misuse Act, and Anti-Terrorism Act, but they

all used to the same effect. The terms of many pieces of legislation are

sufficiently broad to be applied to democratic expressions of dissent.

Channels for consultation

crucial

The UN Special rapporteur on the rights to

freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clemet Voule, has continuously

urged African leaders to establish meaningful partnership with civic actors and

provide a conducive environment – legally, politically, economically and

socially – that will enhance implementation of SDGs in Africa.

In light of this, states must create channels for

extensive consultations and provide adequate opportunities for all citizens,

including civil society, to engage with and understand the policies that affect

their live and more so that have direct bearing on achieving sustainable

development on the continent.

In countries such

as Tanzania, civil society must continue to engage and work with their

respective governments, regional mechanisms, and international spaces, to highlight

and advocate for a free and conducive civic space that promotes an environment

for sustainable development; while the state must respect their national,

regional and international obligations to respect, protect and fulfil human

rights.

– Paul Mulindwa is an advocacy and campaigns officer with CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organisations.