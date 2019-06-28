News24.com | South Africa argues vociferously with itself – and that is a great thing

The contest of ideas in South Africa is vigorous but so often it is about the really big issues – about what you want your country to be, writes Adam McCarthy.

On June 30 I will end my term as Australia’s

(longest-serving) High Commissioner to South Africa. Sometimes being a diplomat is a bit like

seeing your teenage niece or nephew at the family Christmas party every year –

you miss the granularity, the nuance – but there are some things, especially the

changes, which you see with great clarity. With that in mind News24 has asked

me to put down some personal observations about South Africa after four and a

quarter years in your amazing country. So, here we go.

You

know you are alive here. Heads of mission usually

write a “valedictory” cable to their capitals and I am sorely tempted

to title mine “South Africa: It’s never dull”. Colour, vibrancy,

contradiction, conflict, conciliation, joy, desolation, love, kinship, enmity –

and that is just South Africa’s politics! For a diplomat this country is the gift that just keeps on giving –

ordinary days where nothing much happens are for other people on other postings.

In part that is because South Africa is a work in progress. We

have a reasonably good idea of what Australia will fundamentally look like in

10 years or 20 years. But in South Africa it is all to play for – 25 years in much

has been settled but fundamental issues about your democracy – including the economy,

society, party system – are still evolving. Which is one reason why…

South

Africa argues loudly and vociferously with itself – and that is a great thing. The contest of ideas here is vigorous and hard fought but so often

it is about the really big issues – about what your country is and want you

want it to be. The public space is filled with debates about what sort of society

South Africans aspire to, what sort of economy, how to ensure equality of

opportunity, how to deal with race, how to deal with poverty. Which, given that

access to the public space was regulated and controlled not that long ago, is a

great thing.

Your

democracy was hard fought and won – and cherished. We cherish our

democracy in Australia too – but perhaps when everyone has had the vote for all

of their adult lives you can take it a bit for granted. I was lucky enough to

be in East Mamelodi on 8 May observing the election. I won’t forget it. The act

of voting here has a certain vibrancy about it – people patiently stand in line

laughing, talking, singing and even at times ululating. South Africans fought

for that right to vote, you are proud to exercise it and you don’t mind having

a bit of fun at the same time.

The

ties that bind our countries are stronger and more diverse than you may think. Naturally enough, Australia and South Africa both tend to look north

– to the rest of Asia and to the rest of Africa respectively. But that means at

times we lose sight of just how deep the connections are between us. And I don’t

just mean sport or the fact that you can get pretty decent biltong in “Perth-fontein”. Australia is the seventh largest investor into South Africa. We are the sixth

largest source of tourists to South Africa outside the African continent. South

Africa alone constitutes more than a third of our total trade with Africa. Your

investment into Australia has grown by almost 200% since 2012. Not to mention

that we are both members of the Group of 20 leading economies and as

significant Indian Ocean countries we both play leading roles in the Indian

Ocean Rim Association (IORA). I could go on but you get the picture – in terms

of trade, investment, jobs, people – we matter to each other: a lot.

This

has been a wonderful place to raise a special needs child. The acceptance that we have found for our daughter here – the

willingness to include, the refusal to judge or assume, has been life affirming

and won’t ever be forgotten by us.

Your

country is staggeringly beautiful. I may be a

diplomat but rest assured I am not just saying that to be polite. We have been

lucky enough to clock up tens of thousands of kilometres driving all over this

extraordinary place you call home. The highlights – so many. But if I have to

pick one thing that will stay with me it is the long driving days in the Northern

Cape – big vistas, stunning landscapes, a star engorged night sky and an almost

invariably open road before us.

And, in conclusion, hamba

kahle South Africa. Goodbye and thanks for an

amazing four and a bit years. You will always have a special place in our heart

and we wish you ever success as your democracy starts its second twenty five

years. May it be a lekker quarter century indeed.

– McCarthy is the outgoing Australian High Commissioner to South Africa.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.