News24.com | Some Gupta family members have applied to renew their SA passport – report

Some Gupta family members have reportedly applied for renewal of their South African passports, despite being wanted for corruption in the country.

According to the SABC, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said his department had blocked the family’s attempts for an extension of their SA passports.

“Some of them have applied for their passports. I think the pages are full or they expired … as for renewal of their passport? Yes, they’ve applied even though the South African government [is] trying to extradite them.

“Obviously, there’s no way I’m going to be stupid enough [to extend their passports] … with the Department of Justice looking for them, they can’t travel to any part of the world because they are using a South African passport,” he was quoted as saying.

In 2016, the controversial family left SA for Dubai under increasing pressure due to allegations that they influenced former president Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet appointments.

In October, the US Treasury announced sanctions against the controversial Gupta family and associate Salim Essa, News24 reported.

Meanwhile, South Africa has been engaging with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the extradition of members of the Gupta family and their associates for some time.

Last week Wednesday, addressing the 8th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Uncac in Abu Dhabi, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa was committed to bringing to book those guilty of corruption, particularly relating to state capture.

In October, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services that the NPA was experiencing “particular difficulties” with requests for mutual legal assistance (MLA) from India and the UAE.