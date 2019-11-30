News24.com | Several injured in gas explosion at Rivonia shopping complex

At least eight people were injured and nine shops damaged during a gas explosion at a Rivonia shopping centre in Sandton on Saturday, emergency services officials said.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed the incident, saying the injured people had burn wounds that ranged from critical to serious. They have been hospitalised.

The exact number of injured people couldn’t be confirmed.

“We received a call at 13:40 of a structural fire at the mall. When we arrived, we found that a gas bottle at one of the restaurants had exploded,” Radebe said on Saturday.

The mall is situated on Rivonia Boulevard.

At the time of publication, the fire had been extinguished.

However, nine shops had been damaged by the fire.