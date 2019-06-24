News24.com | SA’s foreign policy must prioritise US, Europe and China over Africa

The US, Europe and China must come first when it comes to the pursuit of alliances around the globe. Other regions such as Africa, Russia and Latin America can come second for now, writes Phumlani Majozi.

In his State of the Nation Address last week,

President Cyril Ramaphosa said “Now is the time to focus on implementation”.

He was right – it is time for implementation. Implementation on everything –

mechanisms to grow our stagnant economy – and fixes to our foreign relations.

No talk now.

But what will matter the most, are

the elements of what will be implemented. If Ramaphosa’s Cabinet goes ahead and

implements the ludicrous Nasrec resolutions – then South Africa is surely

doomed – and will never come back under the governance of the African National

Congress (ANC).

Amongst the things that need to be thought through and

implemented by Ramaphosa’s administration, is a strategic foreign policy that

will contribute to South Africa’s prosperity over the long-term.

Over the past

ten years under the scandalous Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s foreign policy hit

the bottom. Because of this reality, most of my previous commentary on News24 has

been focused on the shortcomings of South Africa’s foreign policy.

Here, I’m

departing from that habit. I will instead argue what I believe ought to be a

strategic approach to our foreign policy going forward.

Ramaphosa,

along with his newly appointed top diplomat, Minister Naledi Pandor have to take

on a different path – that will reverse the reputational losses we saw under

Zuma. The anti-West stance we have seen

over the past years must be reversed urgently.

Beyond the idea

of a foreign policy that upholds human rights, we also need a well-crafted

strategy on international affairs. At the core of our strategy, and top of our

priority list, must be the ability to equally balance our relations with the United

States of America (US), Europe and China. I think other regions such as

Africa, Russia and Latin America can come second; at least for the next ten years.

Though there is

much progress to celebrate on Africa over the past thirty years, the fact is that

the continent remains dirt poor and politically dysfunctional.

Since the end

of the Cold War, Russia has been a weak and declining super-power. And it doesn’t

look like Vladimir Putin will ever meaningfully reverse this decline – though

he’s trying hard – even using wrongful tactics.

Latin America

has been largely ruled by left-wing zealots over the past years – so it’s still

trying to get its economic act together. And the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is now likely contributing to the slow pace of

progress in that region.

It’s on this

basis that I suggest these regions – Africa, Russia and Latin America – along

with the dangerous Middle East – be second on our foreign policy priority list.

The US, Europe and China must come first when it comes to the pursuit of

alliances and strong relations around the globe.

As a starting

point to this foreign policy approach focused on US, Europe and China it’s crucial

for Ramaphosa to meet President Donald Trump of the US as soon as possible.

There has to be a renewed, reenergised, lively engagement with the world’s

largest economy and military power – the US. This has been lacking – not just

under Trump – but even during the Obama years.

Things became worse

over the past three years, as Trump has been preoccupied by America’s domestic

affairs, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Ramaphosa has

also been swamped by the storms of our politics – the factional battles in the

ANC, the removal of Zuma as president of South Africa, and of course last May’s

election. These events are now behind us – it is time to fix our relations with

the USA.

Yes Europe is

divided and mired in political headwinds of its own – but it remains one of the

richest regions in the world. Our relations with Europeans need to be restored

and kept intact. We need European investments.

Britain has

chosen to leave the European Union (EU) – which I think was the best decision by

the Brits. We should seek to have a mutually beneficial trade deal with Britain

after its departure from the EU. I see Brexit as an opportunity we should not

lose sight of.

The Chinese are

the world’s next superpower and the engine of global economic growth. They are the

world’s second largest economy, the world’s most populous nation, and accounts

for more than 15% of global gross domestic product. Its burgeoning global

political clout is becoming more and more visible. So we have to maintain and

strengthen our relations with them. It’s in our interest to cooperate with that

country.

My view is that

a foreign policy marked by the reversal of our hostility towards the West, and a

reformation that continuously sharpens our relations with the US, Europe and

China, will be fundamental to our economic success in the tumultuous global

order of the 21stcentury.

It is Ramaphosa

and Pandor’s opportunity to pursue such a foreign policy for the benefit of our

country and the restoration of our image around the world.

– Phumlani M. Majozi is a politics and

foreign affairs analyst, a senior fellow at AfricanLiberty.org, radio talk show

host, and non-executive director at Free Market Foundation South Africa. Views

expressed here are his own; not of the Free Market Foundation South Africa.

Follow him on Twitter: @PhumlaniMMajozi

