News24.com | Ramaphosa’s cabinet to be announced later this week

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Gwede Mantashe also met with the intergrity committee on Friday after his name featured in the report.

News24 reported on Sunday that the ANC chairperson would likely to be cleared by the committee.

On Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema cautioned Ramaphosa about Gordhan, saying that if he dares appoint him into his cabinet, Ramaphosa will prove no different from his predecessor former president Jacob Zuma. He was speaking at Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Loftus stadium in Pretoria.

“If he dares appoint Pravin, he is not different from Zuma. He has got no respect for the office of the Public Protector (Busisiwe Mkhwebane) and the Constitutional Court said we must respect that office.

“It doesn’t matter if the report of the PP is a mess, the fact that it comes from the Public Protector it must be respected and be treated with respect. Until it is reviewed by the courts. For as long as the courts have not set it aside, it’s binding.”

Malema’s comments come a day after Mkhwebane released a report which found Gordhan guilty of “improper conduct” with regards to his approval of then-deputy SA Revenue Services commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement and payout.