News24.com | Ramaphosa may find himself isolated in Cabinet on the SARB. Here’s why

There are too few people in Cabinet willing to openly side with Ramaphosa on the SARB matter, whilst too many people are quiet and seem to be non-committal in the debate, writes Ralph Mathekga.

The ANC is failing to build a consensus on

major policy decisions that need to be taken to save South Africa from a downward

economic spiral. Listening to public remarks by senior leaders, the party seems

divided as to what needs to be undertaken as a matter of urgency to fix the

economy.

For secretary general Ace Magashule, the

most urgent matter for government ought to be expanding the mandate of the South

African Reserve Bank (SARB) to include active measures aimed at creating jobs

and ensuring the transformation of the economy. This is clearly a shift from

the traditional role of the bank; understood to be the protection of the value

of the currency and ensuring stability in terms of the flow of money in the

economy.

Magashule’s recent pronouncement that the

ANC should look into the SARB matter can be justified as staying true to the

party’s Nasrec resolution and election manifesto in which it took a decision to

go this route. But President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a commitment to restrain

the likes of Magashule from implementing ideas like this, because it will have

negative effects on his drive to resuscitate the economy by attracting foreign

investors.

Ramaphosa’s assurance to the markets is

that he will restrain the ANC from pursuing contentious decisions including the

review of the mandate of the reserve bank.

In this scenario, one must ask firstly

whether Ramaphosa will be able to restrain the ANC from implementing some of

the priorities that the party committed to in the election manifesto and at Nasrec.

Secondly, whether Ramaphosa will succeed in his agenda to lead South Africa

through reforms that would see the economy recovering and unemployment

declining. This is proving to be a challenge for the president. As far as this

matter is concerned, Ramaphosa has more people to worry about besides the

seemingly compromised Magashule.

If you take a closer look at Ramaphosa’s Cabinet,

you do not see too many keen defenders of his position to leave the reserve bank

as it is. Among some elements who crawled their way back to Cabinet are

powerful individuals from the leftist formation of the tripartite alliance.

Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) remain visibly present in

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Cabinet was decided upon as a matter of

compromise among alliance partners as well, and the leftist elements are all

over the executive. I cannot imagine the left leaning members of Cabinet joining

the president in his defence of the SARB against an onslaught by Magashule and

his allies in the ANC.

The idea that the SARB’s mandate should be

revisited is a brainchild of Cosatu and the SACP that goes back to when Tito

Mboweni was still governor of the bank. Therefore, even if SACP and Cosatu

members serving in Cabinet were to have problems with Magashule’s politics,

they will most likely be happy with him raising the reserve bank matter. With Ramaphosa

struggling with a divided ANC, the alliance partners will most likely use this

to push some of the issues that they would otherwise struggle to pass through a

united and coherent ANC.

If one looks at the entirety of Cabinet,

there are too few people willing to openly side with Ramaphosa on the SARB matter,

whilst too many people are quiet and seem to be non-committal in the debate.

The difficulty that Ramaphosa is confronted

with in this situation is that, much of his time might be spent on restraining

people rather than advancing a clear project that would result in tangible

results involving socio economic progress. The president has too many

stakeholders around him to manage; to a point whereby little time will be left

to advance a proactive plan.

The reality is for Ramaphosa is that he cannot

put the matter to rest once and for all; he can only manage it on an ongoing

basis to mitigate adverse impacts of the debate on the economy. Even if he

succeeds in restraining the ANC, this might not be sufficient to revitalise an

ailing economy.

The big task for Ramaphosa remains how to

recharge a depressed economy. By the look of things, the president may only be

able to pursue this in his second term since his first term will most likely be

reduced to crisis management within the ANC and among alliance partners, instead

of pursuing innovative projects that would turn things around.

– Ralph Mathekga is a political analyst and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa’s Turn.

