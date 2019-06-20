News24.com | Ramaphosa dreams big, but MPs scoff ‘nightmare’ – SONA AS IT HAPPENED

Maimane says Ramaphosa has three fundamental problems in turning around Eskom.

“The first is money. His party has stolen enough money, that we are running out of money. What we’re effectively doing is borrowing just to keep the lights on,” says Maimane.

“The second is that his party cannot agree on policy. Whilst on one end, his supporting unbundling, other people in his party and unions are simply not supporting him.

“Third, ultimately, there is a leadership deficit. When you talk about leadership across all SOEs, you’re dealing with a bloated state, which makes the state incapable of doing anything. You can’t deploy cadres to the state and hope that by some off miracle they’ll be able to do the things that need to be done.

“So against those constraints, the president can talk all he likes, he simply is not going to be able to achieve the objectives he has set out to do.”