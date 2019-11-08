News24.com | Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Xolani Gwala

Veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala will receive a special provincial official category two funeral, the Presidency said on Friday.

Gwala will be laid to rest at Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The 44-year-old died in the early hours of last Friday morning, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, Channel24 reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the official funeral and instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

