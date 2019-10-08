News24.com | Ralph Mathekga: The DA has been crippled by playing populist politics. It’s not too late to recover

The fact that the DA failed to grow in the elections this year should not discourage the party from pursuing a vision based on inclusivity and tolerance, writes Ralph Mathekga.

The official

opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is in a tailspin, about to crash out

of opposition politics. Recent developments within the party have exposed deep

seated divisions mainly on which direction the party should take to renew its

legitimacy as an opposition party capable of winning elections.

A few months ago,

on May 8, voters issued a harsh notice to the DA saying that the party’s

opposition style is becoming stale and lacks imagination. In the period leading

to the elections, it was clear that the DA was going to face electoral

stagnation for the first time in its existence.

Since the 2014

general elections, the DA’s opposition style has faced serious challenges, and

the problem has only been growing since then. Its main challenge came in the

form of the EFF becoming an opposition party following the elections.

The EFF went to Parliament

with a simple idea in mind: to pursue a simple disruptive opposition style. It

was ultimately rewarded for its project of disrupting Jacob Zuma’s

administration with marginal growth in the 2019 elections.

Since the EFF

joined Parliament, the DA has found itself becoming more radical in its

opposition posture towards the ANC. The DA was also enticed to pursue

disruptive politics through which to show relevance in the policy discourse.

The challenge with this shift was that the DA has a long history as a party

that cherishes consensus politics, instead of being a disruptive party.

Even whilst

struggling with positioning the party on race related issues, the DA has in the

past pursued moderate politics largely propagating efficiency of government.

Beyond efficiency, there just wasn’t much about the DA as a political party.

In contrast, in the

2014 elections, the EFF proved that rhetorical populist politics completely

devoid of substance but preying on the genuine fears of the people can be electorally

rewarding. The party performed relatively well in its first election in 2014 after

staging an anti-capitalist and anti-establishment campaign. It would

subsequently intensify this strategy as an opposition party by attacking just

about everyone, growing further in the 2019 elections.

Before the EFF

was formed, the DA pursued a “get along” opposition style towards the

ANC. The party did not challenge the moral legitimacy of the ANC to govern and

even implement policy. In those years, it was not embarrassing for the DA to be

cordial to the ANC under Thabo Mbeki’s leadership. The DA’s chief proposition

as a political party was simply to be a better implementer of ANC policies. Its

opposition style was relatively amicable.

The entry of the

EFF as a serious competitor in the opposition space – backed by its continuing

growth – is the main issue that has precipitated the DA’s identity crisis. The

EFF rattled and radicalised both the DA and the ANC, with the ANC embracing

more radical policy postures to counteract the growing popularity of the EFF.

If we take into

consideration the fact that the two most radical political parties were

rewarded with electoral growth in the 2019 elections (i.e. the EFF and Freedom

Front Plus), it is understandable that the DA is currently vulnerable to a

heist by radicals in the party who posture as true liberals who will guarantee

the party a place in history.

By positioning

the DA as a radical minority party with the pretence of protecting individual

freedom, the DA will have opted for an easier route that guarantees certainty

in terms of its political support base. The DA will be guaranteed a place as a

serious contender when it comes to rallying (most likely the white

conservatives) as the main electoral base of the party. This route is seen by

some in the party as the only one that guarantees its survival. I find this

option quite short-sighted and lacking in imagination.

The DA can

embrace change and explore opportunities to reposition itself as a party of the

future that pursues consensus moderate politics based on multiculturalism and

multiracialism, among other progressive ideals. The fact that the DA failed to

grow in the elections this year should not discourage the party from pursuing a

vision based on inclusivity and tolerance.

These are

characteristics of the politics of moderation, as opposed to narrow radicalism

representing the privileges of the few instead of building a more inclusive

society based on shared values. This choice would require deeper and honest

reflections by DA members, yet the choice does not guarantee survival of the

DA. This however provides wider opportunities for the DA to become a party that

is genuinely concerned with building an inclusive society.

Whether or not Mmusi

Maimane is removed as party leader, the DA still has to address the question of

whether it will shift towards protecting narrow interests, or will opt for the

noble and yet uncertain future of trying to build an inclusive society.

– Dr Ralph Mathekga is a political analyst and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa’s Turn.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views.The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.