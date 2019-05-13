News24.com | POST-ELECTION ANALYSIS: 4 essential reads

With the long awaited elections over, all eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the internal battles in the ANC and how that will affect the possibilities for economic growth. Here are four essential reads looking back on the elections and unpacking Ramaphosa’s big challenges ahead.

Adriaan Basson: Ramaphosa’s 3 biggest challenges right now

It is no secret that Magashule and the other Zuma supporters in the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) despise Ramaphosa. Whereas Zuma abused his executive powers to keep himself and other crooked comrades out of jail, Ramaphosa has emboldened and encouraged the law enforcement agencies to act against state capturers inside and outside the ANC.

His presidency is literally a threat to the livelihood of Magashule and his ilk. A stronger Ramaphosa will be met by an equally stronger opposition to undermine and hoodwink him at every turn, writes Adriaan Basson.

Redi Tlhabi: On BLF, Hlaudi and the media’s elections coverage

There is always an obligation to cover all parties that contest the election. But the media has been obsessed with the utterances of charlatans and divisive vigilantes with questionable morals, writes Redi Tlhabi.

Mondli Makhanya: Elections are over. Now the plotting starts

If you thought elections were tough, just wait till you see the machinations that political factions will be cooking up to cement their power base. There will be many hard questions asked at the various postmortems that parties will be having as the 2019 elections begin to fade in the rear-view mirror, writes Mondli Makhanya.

Melanie Verwoerd: Will the ANC’s election result keep Ramaphosa safe?

The ANC has pulled off another elections victory. But the big question is what the outcome will mean for President Cyril Ramaphosa and whether the result will be good enough to keep him safe within the ANC. It was always crucial for Ramaphosa’s future that the party’s support did not decline below 55%. According to all current projections, this will not happen. I believe there is little, if any doubt that this can be attributed to Ramaphosa’s popularity, writes Melanie Verwoerd.

