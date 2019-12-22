News24.com | Police will have ‘zero tolerance approach’ to gender-based violence this season

Police will have a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence this festive season, police minister, Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Sunday.

She said that police are focused on combatting crimes against women and children, as well as sexual abuse.

“Officers are also urged to have a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence cases and sexual crimes.”

Speaking at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley on Sunday, Cele told police officers that their task this festive season was no less monumental than instilling hope in South Africans through successful crime fighting.

He was in the Northern Cape as part of a countrywide tour of police operations put in place for the festive season.

“Go out there and earn respect from those communities and go out there and create fear for those criminals. Go out there and instil hope to all in SA,” Cele told officers.

He said officers needed to “go and protect the people of South Africa” and also had the right to defend their own lives. Yet, they needed to ensure that they acted within the codes of law at all times.

Themba said that Cele wanted to assure South Africans of a high police presence, especially in key locales where holidaymakers gather.

“Overall the Minister’s message throughout his tour is for South Africans to enjoy the festive season responsibly and to also see the impact of the high visibility of the SA Police Services, especially in places where people are likely to consume alcohol.”

Themba said that Cele also wanted to emphasise that his previous decision to cancel all police leave over the holiday season should ensure optimum “boots on the ground”.

“There are at least 90 percent of police officers on duty in each province.”

Along with the Northern Cape, Cele has already toured Mpumulanga, Limpopo, the North West, Gauteng, Free State.

On Monday, Cele will be in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. He will be inspecting various roadblocks. He will then make his way to Kwazulu-Natal and the Western Cape.