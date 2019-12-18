News24.com | Police launch manhunt after five killed in Eldorado Park tavern

Five patrons of a tavern in Freedom Park, Eldorado Park, have been murdered by unknown suspects, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said they have mobilised “maximum resources to trace and arrest about three suspects following the murders”.

“It is alleged three armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu’s Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park, and assaulted and robbed the 53-year-old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The suspects then allegedly fired random shots, fatally wounding five male victims.

They were all declared dead on the scene.

Two others were rushed to hospital and discharged the next day after receiving medical treatment.

“Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were also fired in their direction. A police vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting,” Peters said.

A video purporting to show the incident has been circulating on social media. It was captured shortly after the shooting.

“The person who filmed the incident is called upon to contact the police as any piece of information could add value to the investigation,” Peters added.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incident and vowed to increase visibility around places of entertainment during the festive period.

“Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested,” Mawela said.