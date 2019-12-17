News24.com | Paediatric surgeon, anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide hand themselves over to cops

Two doctors accused of culpable homicide handed themselves over to Hillbrow police in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

They are expected to appear in court later today.

Last week, a warrant of arrest was issued for paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Beale was the first to be processed by police, followed by Munshi.

Munshi’s lawyer Raizel Davidow told News24 her client was cooperating with the authorities.

The pair’s arrest follows the death of a 10-year-old boy, Zayyaan Sayed, who died in October after what was supposed to be a routine surgery for acid reflux at Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital.

Zayyaan’s lung collapsed shortly after surgery and he was taken to the intensive care unit but died.

Both doctors were suspended from Netcare’s facilities, pending an investigation into the boy’s death. Beale was later also suspended from Life Healthcare.

It is understood Beale was previously suspended from facilities in Morningside for another reason.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) also launched its own investigation after more families came forward to tell their stories.

They said their little ones also died under Beale’s knife or were left with permanent impediments after surgery.

The HPCSA said it was determining the “magnitude” of the claims against Beale.

However, medical organisations have condemned the arrest, saying it is a threat to healthcare delivery in South Africa.

Beale’s lawyer, Jeanne Albertse, previously told News24 that Beale “has been requested to appear at the Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, on a date to be determined by the National Prosecuting Authority”.

“As previously indicated, Dr Beale stands ready to assist fully in any legitimate investigation into this matter by the appropriate authorities,” she said.

Both healthcare practitioners maintain they are innocent.