News24.com | OPINION: Why the EFF’s threat to the judiciary is a threat to our democracy

We as a nation should not allow threats to our democracy to continue without rage and disdain. We should not allow populists to shape our understanding of that which protects us most, writes Bouwer van Niekerk.

Despite

sporadic declarations to the contrary, Julius Malema and the EFF have never had

either a firm understanding of, or much respect for, the notion of a democracy,

let alone a constitutional democracy. This has been proven time and again by

their incitement of violence, calls for appropriation of land by way of

self-help and without legal foundation and openly racist derisions of white and

Indian people.

Usually,

the (primarily) outbursts by the EFF’s “commander-in-chief” have

increased either close to elections, or when the risk appeared real that the

public at large was about to realise that this specific political party’s

ideologies were nothing more than recycled socialist dogmas that all failed

horribly. Luckily, so far not much has come from these intermittent rants, and

our legal system has throughout been charged to keep the press-, non-black-,

Pravin Gordhan-hating Julius Malema and his sycophants in check.

However,

Malema’s recent attack on the judiciary is cause for real concern. It has been

reported that Malema, speaking at a Women’s Day event in the Northern Cape, accused

South Africa’s judges of being “traumatised old people“, and

threatened to “go into the bush” if the judiciary continues to be

biased.

Such

an attack should not be taken lightly. It is one thing if such a threat came

from an obscure outfit such a BLF. It is quite different when it comes from the

leader of a political party that garnered nearly two million votes in the

recent elections.

But

it is the content of the threat that is most disturbing. It is a very thinly

veiled threat from a political party (and a very litigious one at that) that suggests

that, should judges not rule in its favour, its supporters will have no other

option but to “go into the bush”; a clear reference to employing some

kind of guerilla tactics that inevitably will involve violence of some form.

In

considering this threat, it is important to understand that we live in a

constitutional democracy. But what does this mean?

Our nation’s ability to successfully

pass legislation is dependent on the majority of the votes cast in Parliament,

which consists of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The individuals tasked with passing new laws are known as the legislature. In

practice, this power lies with the party that holds the majority of the seats

in Parliament. These honorable members are elected as such by the political

party that they represent subsequent to the result of a democratic election;

they are thus democratically elected (or at the very least deployed) on the

basis of one person, one vote.

In turn, the executive authority is

tasked with the day-to-day running of our country. The executive consists of

the president of the Republic of South Africa, the deputy president and

Cabinet, who consists of the ministers and deputy ministers.

However, the legislature and executive’s

authority are not absolute. Their decisions and actions must pass constitutional

muster. If they do not, they are open to constitutional review by our courts.

In this context, our courts are known as the judiciary, with the Constitutional

Court being the highest court in the land.

These three authorities – the legislature,

the executive and the judiciary – make up the separate powers of the state. The

rationale behind separating these powers is axiomatic: The executive is tasked

with running the country, but it must run it in accordance with the laws of the

land and, in doing so, must uphold the Constitution. It must also answer

to Parliament. In turn, every piece of legislation that Parliament passes must

be consistent with the Constitution.

Should Parliament fail to bring the executive

to task in not fulfilling its obligations, or fail to pass legislation that

stands up to constitutional scrutiny, it is up to the courts (and, eventually,

the Constitutional Court) to intervene and correct these wrongs.

Taking cognisance hereof, for a powerful politician to threaten the judiciary with violence is as good as to

threaten the continuance of our separation of powers, and by extension one of

the pillars of our constitutional democracy. In contemplating just how serious

such a threat is, it is important to consider just how important a role the

judiciary has played in the tumultuous last ten years that have been stained

with political self-enrichment (this specific politician included), state

capture and the pilfering and systematic ruin of state-owned enterprises. How

much further down the line would we have been had it not been for an

independent judiciary?

Consider the following. Without the

judiciary, we would have had a president who would not have given a second

thought to repaying some of the millions of rands spent on improving his

personal homestead. Without rational judges, the Gupta family could have interdicted banks from walking away from them

and their dubious banking practices.

Without access to courts, we would

have had a toothless Public Protector in Advocate Thuli Madonsela. Without the

intervention of the judicial system, we would have a Public Protector in Advocate

Busisiwe Mkwebane that could singlehandedly order the National Assembly to

amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank without

further ado. And sans the judiciary, we would have a red beret-wearing

politician who could continue to indiscriminately defame ministers (both former and

current), excel in hate speech and threaten those who work tirelessly to ensure

our access to a free press.

We as a nation should not allow such

threats to continue without rage and disdain. We should not allow populists to

shape our understanding of that which protects us most. Rather, we as a people

should insist that those who represent us in the hallways of power should spend

their time on strengthening the foundations of our specific brand of democracy.

After the last ten years, we deserve it, and we deserve better. If nothing else,

this is what the judiciary has taught us every time when executive autocracy

has tried to rein free.

– Van Niekerk is a director at Smit

Sewgoolam.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.