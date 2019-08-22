News24.com | OPINION: Why an IMF intervention might not be a bad thing for South Africa

In the absence of a credible opposition party with sufficient electoral power to challenge the ANC, perhaps the IMF is best placed to help the ANC to discover 21st century economic consciousness, writes Ayabulela Dlakavu.

In recent weeks, economists and political

analysts alike have deliberated on the state of the South African economy. Such

deliberations come against the backdrop of dwindling state revenue, the collapse

of state-owned enterprises, weak investor confidence in the South African

economy, a weakening rand, rising food prices and unprecedented unemployment.

These alarming economic trends have raised

concern that South Africa may be heading towards the direction of a bailout

from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an institution maligned for its

reputation of compromising a borrowing state’s policy and governance

sovereignty.

Much has been written about the conditions of IMF

loans, not least because they tend to compel the borrowing state to adopt

structural adjustment policies that are neoliberal in nature. Examples of

policies typically imposed by the IMF include balancing the national budget,

removing state subsidies, privatising state enterprises, liberalising trade and

currency policy, and removing barriers to foreign investment and capital flows.

Such structural adjustment policies are intended to stabilise the borrowing

state’s finances and to place it on a path of economic growth.

Unfortunately, the IMF’s austerity policies

tend to bite hardest on the poorest sections of society, because they include

policies such as the removal or reduction of social programs that often cushion

the poor. Other IMF structural policies include a reduction in state

expenditure on healthcare, as well as a removal of subsidies on energy,

education and childcare. While such austerity measures help to balance the

state’s finances, they unfortunately result in a higher standard of living in

an already depressed economy.

As a social welfare state, South Africa’s

working class would bear the brunt of the hardships that would result from

reduced state spending if the state turns to the IMF for a bailout. An IMF

bailout in South Africa would likely result in the unfortunate cutting of

healthcare expenditure, including the ARV program that has helped to manage the

HIV/Aids epidemic in the country. Second, a reduction in state subsidies on

basic goods would result in an increase in food and energy prices, causing many

South African households to slip into an already flooded poverty bracket.

Despite these grim possibilities, an IMF

intervention could be the silver lining that redirects South Africa to its

developmental path. IMF policy prescriptions will firstly solve the primary

issue of policy uncertainty that deters domestic and foreign businesses from

investing in the South African economy.

The governing ANC’s inability to formulate and

implement coherent development policies since 1994 has been tragic, and has

hampered South Africa’s socio-economic development potential. A combination of

government policy certainty and South Africa’s relatively developed economic

infrastructure and financial sector could have propelled the country to high

levels of economic growth on par with the emerging economies of East Asia.

However, that opportunity has been lost as a result of ANC indecisiveness that

partly stems from its alliance with ideologically different political and

labour formations (SACP and Cosatu). The IMF could liberate ANC from policy

uncertainty, thereby opening the door to foreign and domestic investors that

have long been attracted to Africa’s most diversified economy.

The gradual return of investor confidence could

then have the ripple effect of resuscitating economic sectors that have

collapsed as a result of poor economic policies. The mining, manufacturing and

construction sectors are two such sectors that could be revived by the adoption

of prudent and rational economic policies. These sectors are labour intensive, interdependent,

and have significant employment generating capacity that can help reduce the

unacceptable 30% unemployment rate.

Lastly, the IMF can compel the ANC government

to confront the difficult policy choice between rational and populist policy

choices. One of the reasons why South Africa’s economy has stagnated is the ANC’s

flirtation with populist policies, particularly nationalisation policies and

unclear policies on land.

South Africa is not self-reliant when it comes

to investment into the economy, and this vacuum is naturally filled by foreign

investment. Foreign investors by default require legal protection of their

investment from government. When a governing party, or factions of a governing

party, threaten nationalisation of businesses, this inevitably sends investors

into panic – and they end up disinvesting from the economy.

As a party that has governing experience of 25

years, the ANC ought to know that disinvestment is a 21st century

challenge to its historic mission of achieving the elusive National Democratic

Revolution. Marred by ideological and careerist factionalism, the ANC appears

incapable of making sound economic policies. In the absence of a credible

opposition party with sufficient electoral power to challenge the ANC, perhaps

the IMF is best placed to help the ANC to discover 21st century

economic consciousness.

Should the South African economy continue its

regression, there might be nothing left to nationalise nor expropriate.

Difficult and rational policy choices need to be taken to stabilise the South

African economy. The IMF could be the harsh, yet necessary, answer.

– Ayabulela

Dlakavu is an independent political analyst and Political Studies PhD Candidate

at the University of Johannesburg. He possesses a Bachelor of Arts in Political

Studies (cum laude), a BA Honours in

International Relations (cum laude)

and a Master of Arts in Political Studies.

