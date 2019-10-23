News24.com | OPINION: What the Rugby World Cup teaches us about tackling global problems

We Germans have learned our lesson from history: Only if our neighbours, friends and partners thrive as we do, we will do well in the long-run. In Africa, this is called Ubuntu, writes Martin Schäfer.

There are some

things one simply cannot do alone. Winning the Rugby World Cup, for example. As

much as we have been admiring Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen’s performance in

Japan, I think we agree that neither of them would be able to bring the Cup

home on their own.

Not even the

great Jonah Lomu was able to win it all alone against a passionate Springbok

defence in the 1995 World Cup final in Ellis Park Stadium. It’s a team effort

and I wish the Springboks all the best for this team endeavour next weekend against

Wales. #GoBokke. One for all. All for one.

World

politics is not that different to rugby. No country on its own is able to

tackle the many challenges we face as a world community. We will only get ahead

through cooperation, coordination and joint efforts.

It seems

easy to see why: In the age of globalisation, almost all countries on earth are

interconnected. Conflicts raging thousands of miles away may have a direct

impact on people’s lives in South Africa, through migration or changing trade

patterns, for example. Climate change causes problems that do not stop at any

borders. Science does not have any borders anyway. Cumbersome negotiations on

Brexit have a direct and very concrete impact on jobs in South Africa. That’s

why team work, or in the world of diplomacy – multilateralism – is more

important than ever.

In the

field of foreign policy, multilateralism means that states refrain from

pursuing their own interests with no regard, respect or empathy for other

countries. This is not something they do out of a sense of charity, but in the

enlightened and rational pursuit of their own interests. They do this because

they know that, ultimately, all states reap the greatest gains if they work

together. Such cooperation relies on certain principles and rules that are being

shared by all.

Pushing the

multilateralism agenda

We Germans

have learned our lesson from history: Only if our neighbours, friends and

partners thrive as we do, we will do well in the long-run. In Africa, this is

called Ubuntu.

Germany and

South Africa strongly believe in the values of multilateralism. We have been pushing

this agenda as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council –

on issues ranging from peace and security to the crucial role of women in

conflict resolution.

“We

strongly believe that a purposive system of multilateralism is necessary to

deal with the global challenges we face.” That’s how Naledi Pandor,

Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, put it in her speech at

the UN General Assembly last month. “We are all inter-dependent in an ever

globalising world and can ill afford the pursuit of narrow self-interests.”

Minister

Pandor was one of more than 50 ministers who joined German Foreign Minister

Heiko Maas at an event in New York to boost the alliance for multilateralism – a

new network of countries working together in a wide range of policy areas that

is committed to further developing our rules-based order. The aim is to bolster

the values of the UN, strengthen cooperation, enhance the legitimacy of fair

rules and tackle the challenges of the future together.

Why do we

need such an alliance now?

I’m afraid

to say that the multilateral order is experiencing its perhaps gravest crisis and

most serious threat since its emergence after the Second World War. It has come

under pressure from critics who find compromises too laborious and who believe

that things can also be achieved by going it alone. The “my country first”

brigade is very loud. I believe this is extremely short-sighted and dangerous.

We need

more, not less, of a multilateral order. We need to defend international rules

and institutions, particularly when they are coming under attack. The nuclear

deal with Iran and the Paris climate agreement are some examples. That also

holds for our human rights architecture, the humanitarian system and the

crumbling agreements on arms control.

Global

threats don’t stop at national borders

But we must

also strengthen international cooperation where new challenges demand new

answers. Climate change, migration, religious intolerance and cyber threats don’t

stop at national borders. So we need to address them jointly. And we can.

We agree

with our South African partners that we need to reform international

institutions like the United Nations. These must reflect the world as it is now

and not 75 years ago. They must espouse the realities and priorities of our

century. This is not just a matter of fairness. It is a matter of credibility, representation

and legitimacy.

The fact

that multilateralism is under attack should neither frighten not stop us – to

the contrary. Coming back to the rugby comparison: Would the Springboks throw

the towel when facing the massive scrum of the All Blacks in the final? Or

would they give their all as a team to fight the challenge? Looking back to the

1995 World Cup, it was a joint team effort that brought about that glorious

victory.

I admit

that the sports allegory only goes that far. Contrary to the Rugby World Cup,

multilateralism is not a one-off event that takes place every few years. It is

a continuous endeavour. There neither is a medal to be won – no fame, no glory.

But I firmly believe that multilateralism is our best and only shot at tackling

our global challenges.

If the

trophy is the path to peace, security and a better future for our children, we

should all join hands and reach for it. Crouch, bind, set!

– Schäfer is the German ambassador to South Africa.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.