News24.com | OPINION: We need same determination that beat apartheid to end GBV

Since the beginning of time, women have had to endure the burden of being

seen as mere implements for men’s desires – their inalienable right to

self-determine their own bodies has been usurped.

Considering that women have given birth to over 7 billion people worldwide,

our subservient societal position is woefully illogical and incomprehensible. Owing

to the age-old encumbrances placed on the women’s path, the world remains unfairly

deprived of the full potential of women to date.

Scientifically, men walk around with their mothers’ DNA and yet some

harbour an erroneous belief that they are superior to women. These are flawed

beliefs in the extreme. This murky outcome has not resulted from happenstance,

but from various practices – ranging from cultural idiosyncrasies to mundane

daily routines and conversations – that have been deployed to corrode women’s

humanity. Patriarchy and misogyny are unnatural and palpably irrational.

OPINION: Are we so desensitised that we think it’s OK for girls to be brutalised for protesting against brutality

Phrases

such as “man up” and “that’s

unbecoming of a lady” are but some of the casual but fatal routes

to gender inequality and modern-day gender slavery. Churches, schools,

political parties, corporates, unions, traditional authorities and society at

large need to embark on an uncomfortable journey of introspection to appreciate

their own contribution to this incendiary situation.

We all know these poisonous idiosyncrasies, but we generally opt for

convenience as opposed to thought-provoking, uncomfortable conversations. The

circumstances of our time, however, require us to shake the age-old certainties

about gender disparity to their root if we hope to bequeath a thriving world to

future generations. We need to probe the root causes of this scourge – it is

the only way to unlocking the world’s potential.

Unhealthy views live on

In an era of instant gratification and information immediacy, the

material that we interface with and the opinions that we share, remain a

reflection of our inner-most beliefs. While discourse platforms have become

more sophisticated and social media has forced many among us to think more

narrowly – usually in 165 characters – we are the culmination of previous

generations. Much of our values, outlook and principles have roots that date

back generations and are strongly influenced by our cultural beliefs. Some

unhealthy views, initially forged thousands of years ago live on in us – the denigration

of women has existed for millennia and the toxicity associated with this has

shaken society to its very core.

Our “convenient” conversations are a huge part of the problem.

Jargon-filled, politically-correct conversations that say little only reinforce

our unhealthy obsession with the status-quo. The quality of our debates and

conversations need to challenge the foundations of our deep-seated beliefs and

prejudices. Our progress will only be powered by the robustness of our debates.

Relegating conversations about gender imparity to Women’s Month has done

us little favours. Politicians say what they think we want to hear, broadcasters

increase their decibels based on the reaction of listeners, social media

influencers are more concerned about trending, business leaders, who are

worried about alienating customers often say what is required but not what is

needed, and activists tend to deal in absolutes and extremes. I have followed

the #MenAreTrash exchanges with keen interest as I sought to cancel out the “noise” and hone in on the epicentre of the crisis that is

gender-based violence.

In my opinion, we need men to lead alongside women in the fight against the

plague of women abuse. #MenAreTrash,

among many such messages, can only create costly divisions between men and women.

Such divisions are phoney as no dispassionate logic can ever bear them out. Would

apartheid have collapsed without all races joining hands? Liberations elsewhere

in the world were attained through inclusive participation by both the

oppressed and the oppressor. Violence against women will eventually be

conquered by common cause between women and men.

One of the

defining characteristics of humanity is the ability to sense injustices against

our fellow human beings and redress these – however horrific. Painstaking and

arduous as it may be, history has proven that we eventually “course

correct”. The 1990s Rwandan crisis is a prime example of where our

collective humanity intervened. Morality is one of our most powerful tools, and

has often transformed history. When all seems lost, our moral compass, along

with the power to tell uncomfortable truths, is the only route to surmounting

the seemingly insurmountable.

ANALYSIS: Little is left of the feminist agenda that swept South Africa 25 years ago

Throughout history, sustainable solutions have involved all parties. The

horrific genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda 25 years ago literally razed the

country to the ground. Against the odds, and in a remarkably shorter period of

time, the Tutsi and Hutu joined hands and broke the shackles of hatred to

remerge as a beacon of hope for Africa, and indeed the world. The perpetrators

and victims, hand-in-hand, are rewriting the future they desire.

The lessons that resulted from Rwanda, and indeed the birth of our own

democracy in 1994, have to be deployed in our quest to end this scourge. Genuine

common cause, coupled with the cultivation of a strong moral rectitude will,

without a doubt, give us the results we so desperately need.

‘Employment’ and ‘community safety’ our Achilles heel

The Women,

Peace and Security Index for 2019/20, an initiative by the Georgetown Institute

for Women, Peace and Security and the Peace Research Institute in Oslo (and

illustrated by National Geographic), provides a sense of the plight of women in

167 countries globally considered through three key metrics – inclusion in

society, sense of security and access to justice. Ranked a

lowly 66, behind the likes of Bulgaria, Argentina and Kazakhstan and only

marginally ahead of Paraguay and Qatar, the study is a reality check for South

Africa. “Employment” and “community safety” prove to be our

Achilles heel.

To compound matters, South Africa’s latest crime statistics, released in September this year, suggest that the number of reported rapes rose almost 4% to roughly 41 600 in the year through March 2019 – the highest number in four years, according to Bloomberg. Almost 2 800 women were murdered during the same period. Worryingly, the South African Council of Educators recently confirmed that sexual abuse by teachers rose by a whopping 230% in the last five years.

It is beyond debate that a woman’s position in society has degenerated

to sub-human levels, otherwise rapes and murders would not be so prevalent – it

is easier to rape and murder a woman. Women are assaulted wherever they may be

– the sanctity of safe spaces has also been broken.

Men need to hold each other accountable. It is precisely this point that

underlines why initiatives such as HeForShe – a United Nations Global Solidarity

Movement for Gender Equality – are so important. There is a recognition that

this is much more than a women’s issue – it is a human rights issue. In the

words of the United Nations, “the

men of HeForShe are not on the side-lines. They are working with women and with

each other to build businesses, raise families, and give back to their

communities”. Involving men in the dialogue, and not alienating them, is

imperative.

– Punki Modise is CFO for Absa Retail and Business Bank. She writes in her personal capacity.

