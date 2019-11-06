News24.com | OPINION: We can celebrate the Boks and still be worried about SA

I would be shocked if any of the millions of South Africans who have celebrated the Springbok win believe that because we returned with the World Cup, our problems have been solved. It’s nonsensical in the extreme, writes Howard Feldman.

“The economy is in a slump; our ratings are

negative; our schools don’t work for the majority; and there are indications of

more load shedding. So why are South Africans dancing in the streets, at

airports…” Professor Jonathan Jansen asked of his more than 100 000

Twitter followers this week.

My answer? Because we are

nuanced and complex and capable of joy even in adversity. It’s what makes us

human and awesome.

And I believe that. I

believe that at the height of our joy we are capable or remembering those who

suffer just as in the depth of our struggle we can find light and reason to

smile.

If South Africa’s Rugby

World Cup win over the English this past weekend couldn’t provide some cause

for celebration, then it is uncertain if anything will.

Once again South Africa

finds itself divided. This time it is not along racial lines, but rather in

camps of positivity and negativity. Groups of optimists versus pessimists; divided

in terms of who is prepared to celebrate each moment as opposed to those who

refuse to do so.

The non-celebrators

themselves are not united. The Jonathan Jansens seem to worry about the bigger

picture and that in all this joy we might forget to fix problems. Which is why

there seems to be an insistence that each ill is sorted before encouraging or

condoning frivolity.

Whereas I might disagree

with this approach, there is still an element of rational debate.

Not so with the EFF. “Congratulations

to #SiyaKolisi… the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry”,

was the now infamous tweet of EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. It is unclear

why he would choose to write this, or what it even really means, but it is

clear that his intention was not to be positive.

Even following the

reaction from EFF supporters, both he and the EFF chose to double down on the

negativity and to lock themselves into a position that will do them or the

country no favours. That the party decided to remain seated during the

celebration in Parliament, speaks volumes, and is as clear an indication as

there ever has been that the EFF has little interest in unity but a very

significant interest in divisiveness.

South Africans want to

celebrate and for once the EFF has read the mood wrong. In doing so they have

separated themselves from the country and placed themselves on the fringe of

South African society. This is a massive pity, given that they have much to

contribute towards national discourse and debate. As experts in social media,

there is little doubt that they will be aware of this and will need to decide

on their next move. We can expect to see a rash of support for new and popular

causes or with obstructive behaviour in Parliament or at a municipal level.

Watch this space.

I would be shocked if any

of the millions of South Africans who have celebrated the Springbok win believe

that because we returned with the Rugby World Cup, that our problems have been

solved. It’s nonsensical in the extreme and insulting to the people of the

country.

South Africans are well aware

of the challenges that we face. We are deeply conscious of the myriad of

problems in our society. But we are also nuanced and smart enough to be able to

celebrate each victory without being constantly reminded why we should not.

Poetry is often written

in angst. Music is frequently composed following a break-up and Jewish grooms

break a glass at their wedding so that even in joy they remember loss. We are

built to handle complexity, and suggesting otherwise is to not only lose the

joy that every day brings but to deny ourselves of the exquisite feeling of

success.

– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

