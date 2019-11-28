News24.com | OPINION: The DA’s stance on equal opportunity continues to be misunderstood

When the DA speaks of promoting “equality of opportunity”, we do not mean that everyone already has equal opportunities, but that everyone should have equal opportunities, writes Zakhele Mbhele.

In responding to

Ralph Mathekga’s opinion piece “DA’s classical liberalism borders on

classical lunacy”, it is important to start with the clarification that

while the DA may have many members and supporters who identify as classical

liberals, we do not define ourselves as a classical liberal party.

The Democratic

Alliance is a liberal democratic party that embraces a broad liberalism, probably

best captured in the Alan Paton quote: “By liberalism, I don’t mean the creed of any party or any

century. I mean a generosity of spirit, a tolerance of others, an attempt to

comprehend otherness, a commitment to the rule of law, a high ideal of the

worth and dignity of man, a repugnance of authoritarianism and a love of

freedom.”

This broad

liberal tradition encompasses a spectrum from libertarians to social liberals

to social democrats who share a core set of values and principles on which all

agree, anchored in the primacy of individual freedom. The diversity of opinion

and ideas within that tradition enriches debate, while contestation sharpens

ideas and arguments for or against different approaches.

Dr Mathekga

unfortunately betrays a profound misunderstanding of liberalism. Even if one

was to confine oneself to the classical liberal strain of it, its approach in

governance would indeed be to “address the historical challenges of inequality” which exist

as legacies of colonialism and apartheid, based on the reasoning to follow.

In liberal philosophy, the role of the state is two-fold: firstly,

to protect, uphold and give substance to the rights and freedoms of all

individuals and secondly, to ensure consequence and

restitution/reparation/redress for any violation of those rights.

That is why even the most purist of minarchist libertarians would

generally agree that it is right and proper for the state to run and maintain a

police service and independent courts to dispense justice (ensuring rights

protection and restitution for the violation thereof), as well as a national

defence force (deterring and, if needed, rebuffing rights violations by a

foreign aggressor, be it a state or non-state actor).

This restitution/reparation/redress role of the state

is the moral premise for it to tackle structural disadvantage because any

substantively and historically informed analysis of South Africa, which Dr

Mathekga correctly characterises as being an abnormal society, would recognise

that the status quo is in many ways the product of past acts of uncompensated

theft and violence.

Since restitution/reparation/redress is

inherent and core to the role of the state in liberal thought, in terms of

ensuring justice when an individual’s rights are violated, the substantive

agenda of any liberal government would be redress for the legacy of past

dispossession; in a sense to deal with the backlog of justice that should have

been meted out previously by the state.

Redress is the state playing catch-up for failing to do its proper

duty in the past. Redress is about ensuring that justice delayed does not in

fact become justice denied. This understanding would be shared by liberals

across the spectrum; where the contestation and debate would begin is the how of giving effect to it, with those

of libertarian leaning towards promoting vouchers to ensure that all people

have the means to be purchasing power-bearing consumers with choice in, and

equitable access to, the market of goods and services, while social

liberals/social democrats would be more inclined to direct state delivery of

goods and services like education, health, transport and housing.

Dr Mathekga is also patently wrong in

describing the DA’s approach as one of “treating people equally irrespective of

the conditions in which they find themselves”. Rather, we have been

explicit and fulsome in our commitment to promoting “positive liberty”,

as articulated by the liberal thinker Isaiah Berlin. Indeed, one of the DA’s

longstanding slogans which expresses that commitment is our vision for all

South Africans to have “Freedom You Can Use”. As Helen Zille said in

her speech at the opening of the 2012 DA Federal Congress, “Freedom is

hollow if people who suffered under apartheid remain trapped in poverty… freedom

means nothing unless it is Freedom You Can Use to build a better life.”

Our

Values Charter, contained in the DA Federal Constitution, codifies this understanding

in saying that “[a]ccess to opportunity gives life and meaning

to our hard won freedoms” and we fully recognise that “[a] society

cannot be fair if there exists large-scale inequality”. So when we speak

of promoting “equality of opportunity”, we do not mean that everyone already has equal opportunities. We mean

that everyone should have equal opportunities

and thus redress policies must be implemented to benefit those who are unfairly

disadvantaged, especially by socio-economic circumstance resulting from past

injustice, in order to ensure a level playing field.

That is

why we promote the idea of an ‘Opportunity Society’, which is the corollary of

the ‘Open Society’. Speaking for myself, I know full well what access to

opportunities can mean for one’s prospects to build a better life: my high

school education was funded by a scholarship, I got through university on a

bursary and my first job was an internship that was ultimately converted into a

permanent contract position. All of these were opportunities that enabled me to

apply my talents and abilities to pursue my aspirations.

The

biggest shame about structural inequality in South Africa is that it locks

millions of talented South Africans out of opportunity to develop skills, start

businesses and make a contribution to our society, whether as educators,

engineers or entrepreneurs. As the DA, we are indeed “repulsed by the unfair

privileges that flowed from the apartheid system or colonialism” and that

is why where we govern, our DA governments are making steady progress to

redress the legacy of apartheid and colonialism through quality education and

healthcare, investment attraction that creates jobs, efficient delivery that

ensures near-universal access to basic services and clean governance that

ensures public benefit from the public purse.

We do not claim to be perfect, nor

do we promise that we can deliver paradise, but it is ill-informed at best, and

disingenuous at worst, for any of our detractors to argue that the DA, as a

liberal party, has no commitment to redress, both in creed and in deed.

– Zakhele Mbhele is a DA MP and the party’s spokesperson on police.

