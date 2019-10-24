News24.com | OPINION: Preventing violence is a priority – and it’s possible

Far too much money and effort are invested in responding to violence after it occurs, and managing its tragic consequences in a deeply damaged society. Prevention is a much better strategy, write Chandre Gould and Nwabisa Shai.

This week the Sexual Violence Research Initiative

(SVRI) and the City of Cape Town are hosting more than 700 researchers, activists

and policy makers from around the world to the latest knowledge about how to

prevent violence against women and children.

The good news is that violence is preventable.

We now know more than ever about the impact of trauma

and violence on women and children, and how to prevent it. We urgently need to

make this knowledge work for us in South Africa.

As Kgaugelo Moshia-Molebatsi from the Department of

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation told the SVRI conference, “violence

against women and children in our country is an emergency”.

Far too much money and effort are invested in

responding to violence after it occurs, and managing its tragic consequences in

a deeply damaged society. Prevention is a much better strategy.

The Violence Prevention Forum (VPF) is working hard to

use the knowledge generated in South Africa and internationally to prevent

violence.

The forum is a collective of committed people from government,

community-based organisations, research institutions and international

organisations who believe we can and must expand violence-prevention interventions

that work. We include senior people from national treasury, the departments of

health, basic education, social development and the police.

End the epidemic

South Africa faces an epidemic of violence which stands

in the way of us developing

as a nation. Violence

eats away at the fabric of society, rendering people fearful, unhappy and

unproductive.

Most

children in South Africa are trapped in intergenerational cycles of poverty.

Families are oppressed by inequality, and kept there by violence.

In

2015 the loss in human capital due to experiences of violence during childhood

was estimated by UNICEF to be around R238bn.

That

is almost double the annual budget spent on the criminal justice system (R86.7bn

for SAPS and R44bn for courts and prisons in 2017/2018 budget). But we cannot

police our way out of violence.

We

need to start funding more violence prevention programmes.

Toxic stress

The abnormally high levels of toxic stress

experienced by South African children is the cumulative consequence of exposure

to chronic poverty, systemic inequality, endemic violence and widespread

unemployment.

We

know that early childhood experiences impact on brain development and social

skills. When children are neglected, don’t have enough to eat, and are exposed

to violence, they are more likely to be mentally and physically unwell as

adults, to turn to drugs and alcohol to escape their anguish, and to use

violence themselves, thus perpetuating intergenerational cycles of violence.

What wasn’t working?

Nearly five years ago, the Institute for Security

Studies and UNICEF asked why we were still so far from successful large-scale

violence-prevention programmes, despite years of research and investment.

We wanted to know why there was a graveyard full of

pilot projects, money wasted when it could have prevented girls from being

raped, children from being abused, and women from being beaten.

We concluded that researchers didn’t understand

the issues faced by government policy makers. Policy makers don’t always

understand what NGOs need. And both policy makers and NGOs very often feel

pressured by the interests and demands of donors.

People on the frontline of service delivery don’t know

what it’s like to be a policy maker or researcher. Government is not always

aware of the difficult circumstances faced by frontline activists and care

workers.

What this suggests is that we weren’t working together

to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing this country.

There were very few opportunities for us to talk,

plan, and share together – in a place not dominated by hierarchies of power and

knowledge, not influenced by money, and where we could dedicate time to

understanding each other.

So the VPF became a place where we listen and respond

to each other, share experiences and collaborate in the real sense of the word.

We meet as equals in a deeply democratic environment to explore and build

relationships between civil society and government, between academics and

activists, and between donors and development partners.

We are finding a common language for our challenges,

and grappling with what we know, and what we still need to know, to address the

challenge of violence in this country.

We speak with respect and empathy in an environment

without egos, characterised by a commitment to deep democracy. We are beginning

to model the relationships we would like to enable throughout society.

Government participants in the VPF now have a better

understanding of the challenges faced by grassroots organisations. Our academic

participants have shared the results of research from SA and internationally,

showing us the way to effective evidence-based violence prevention.

We are starting to understand how government allocates

resources, and how we can help government to spend more wisely on programmes

that protect women and children.

An economist from national treasury is now an advocate

of violence prevention inside government, and in 2018 the Department of Social

Development’s budget, for the first time, had a line item for preventing

violence.

That is an important result. But, much more needs to

be done.

We have identified the major challenges standing in

the way of violence prevention, among them the fact that many frontline care

workers are themselves traumatised by violence, poverty and oppression.

We’ve been steadily building up a picture of what we

need to do in SA to prevent violence. We have a growing sense of optimism that it’s

possible, and a determination to succeed. The alternative is not an option.

– Dr Nwabisa Shai is a Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council. Dr

Chandre Gould is a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. They are both

members of the Violence Prevention Forum.

