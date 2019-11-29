News24.com | OPINION | How Germany resolves conflict between unions and employers: Lessons for SA

Labour relations can become a hindrance to progress if they are governed by mistrust and ideological warfare. But if trust, responsibility and clear rules reign, like in Germany, it can shape a country’s social progress, writes Martin Schäfer.

I like

oxymorons. The English and German language offer a great variety of them: whether

it’s “open secrets”, “freezer burns” or “deafening

silences”. These are all contradictory terms that serve to perfectly

describe life’s inherent incongruities. Awfully good, so to say.

My

favourite oxymoron only works in German though. It’s called “Konfliktpartnerschaft”

– literally a conflict partnership, or a partnership in conflict. What on earth

does that mean? Rest assured – it does not mean “marriage”, although

many might believe that to be an appropriate description.

In actual

fact, it describes nothing less than the system that has been ensuring Germany’s

economic success of the past decades. In Germany, trade unions and employer

associations are termed “conflict partners” – or to phrase it more

nicely: “social partners”. This means they are setting wages and working

conditions in a process of collective bargaining, mostly on the sector level.

It also means that supervisory boards of large companies consist equally of

shareholders and employee representatives. Workers have a say through works

councils. And employers and unions are involved in many other political

decision-making processes. This form of negotiation and cooperation is what has

been labelled the “Konfliktpartnerschaft”.

‘Partnership’

in this context refers to understanding, respect and – ultimately – trust, whereas ‘conflict’ refers to struggle, competition and dissent. In Germany, a special

balance on this has evolved between employers and unions. Each side

acknowledges the constituent role of the other. Both sides know that they will

only move forward if they engage with each other and that they will benefit

from each other’s strength. That’s crucial: “Partnership in conflict”

is based on strength, not weakness. And it is based on a clear legal framework.

In a sense,

this is an antithesis to the view that capital and labour, because of inherent

conflicts of interest, are rigorously and inevitably pitted against one another

in an epic class battle.

It’s true,

labour relations can become a hindrance to progress if they are governed by

mistrust, finger-pointing and ideological warfare. But if trust, responsibility

and clear rules reign, labour relations can shape a country’s social progress,

the welfare of its citizens and its economic growth. There probably is hardly a

country in this world where industrial workers are better off than in Germany.

Last month,

Germany’s key social partners were in South Africa to debate this question with

their South African counterparts. It was a unique experience. It is not often

that you would see the leaders of the German employer and union confederations travelling

together. Peter Clever, member of the executive board of the Confederation of

German Employers’ Associations (BDA) and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the

German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) held a series of workshops with their

South African counterparts to discuss the potential and limits of social

partners shaping labour markets and social policy.

It was

clear in all the debates that many of the challenges South Africa and Germany

face in the labour market are similar. What are the potential benefits of

cooperation between trade union confederations and employer associations? How

can we address common challenges such as the future of work, the 4th Industrial

Revolution and the transformation of the energy sector?

I believe

it is crucial that social dialogue is based on the shared interests of all parties involved. In the German case, this

is defined by a consensus on a competitive social market economy with its high

export orientation in order to achieve a high level of employment. Hence,

productivity is not a foreign term to unions; while decent work and high

investment in professional education are no foreign terms to employers.

One main feature

of the system is: It ensures that politicians do not have to get involved in

everything. Who would contest that this is an advantage. But what are the

disadvantages? Well, we know that wage talks can sometimes become very heated.

But experience shows that shared responsibility develops: The employees’ side

has to decide what is important to them. Is it training? Safeguards for today’s

employees? Or responsibility for those who are currently out of work? Equally,

the employers’ side has to decide whether short-term profits are more important

than long-term stability and industrial peace.

In South

Africa and Germany alike, both unions and employers face the challenge to get

young people into work and integrate them into the labour market.

In Germany,

a dual system of vocational training is helping in that endeavour. It has been adapted

across the world – with some firms also applying it here in South Africa. In

Germany, after graduating from school, more than half of our youngsters start

an apprenticeship instead of an academic career. The majority of them are

trained in the dual system for two to three years – meaning they attend a

vocational school for one or two days a week and learn on the job the rest of

the week. Cooperation between unions and employers is in effect on all levels

of this dual system: from legislation to the administration of final exams.

It is a “conflict

partnership” that works. But it is also a partnership that has to be actively

confirmed, re-assessed and updated all the time. Trust needs to be built

between the partners, responsibility must be shared, new paths explored.

Germany’s

social partners stand ready to extend the dialogue with their South African counterparts

– to assess what we can learn from each other and how we can further deepen

cooperation in the crucial fields of labour and social policies.

If the

outcome is a constructive dialogue without any freezer burns, deafening

silences or crash landings, this oxymoron lover would be terribly happy. But

that, of course, is an open secret!

– Martin Schäfer is German ambassador to South Africa.

