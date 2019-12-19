News24.com | OPINION: Hong Kong protests not about democracy, but weakening its economy

The people of Hong Kong, like the people of so many developing countries, would be fooled to think that they have an ally in the United States, under a Democratic or Republic administration, writes Wesley Seale

Traveling home for Christmas was once again an eerily exacerbating experience.

On a student budget, Cathay Pacific has been the most affordable airline to use.

Their prices have simply been low because most people, traveling in the east, would prefer avoiding Hong Kong these days.