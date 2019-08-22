News24.com | OPINION: Changing the narrative of the ‘new dawn’ and corruption in South Africa

Though understandable, the constant discussion about South Africa’s problems risks cementing an image of South Africa as perhaps one of the most corrupt countries in the world, writes Thembinkosi Gcoyi.

The emergence

of the “new dawn” in December 2017 was supposed to be the panacea to

South Africa’s growing economic and social problems. Billed as a new beginning

for the country, its disciples hoped that the narrative of a new dawn would

communicate once and for all that South Africa has turned a corner.

No greater

action could signify the change in direction than the recall of former president

Jacob Zuma in February 2018. This event was billed as the killer move in a

pincer movement designed to squeeze out the bad elements and put South Africa

on a firm path to recovery. It was also the move that was designed to signal to

South Africans and the international community that President Cyril Ramaphosa

and his team would deal a decisive blow to corruption, maladministration and

the general rot that had afflicted South African institutions.

The president took

decisive steps to root out corruption by instituting commissions of inquiry to investigate

wide ranging allegations of corruption and maladministration across the South

African state. These include the Zondo commission, the SARS inquiry, the PIC inquiry

and the Mokgoro inquiry. He also authorised the Special Investigating Unit to

perform investigations into corrupt activities of state-owned entities and a

number of municipalities.

All of these

were decisions not only to deal with corruption, but to also assure South

Africans, investors, ratings agencies and the broader international community

about the business unusual approach of the new government.

Perhaps in a

moment of triumphalism, Ramaphosa declared the nine years under Zuma the “wasted

years”. The jury is out on whether this is a fair categorisation of that period,

though a lot of wrong did happen. In subsequent speeches, the president has

continued to drive home the message about the level of rot in South African

institutions and extolled the virtues of his team to bring a change to this

state of affairs. He has also worked diligently to assure investors that the

South Africa he is in charge of is a different place to that run by his

predecessor. Herein lies the difficulty of messaging.

Though entirely

understandable, in a sense the president and his team have cornered the country

into a problem of credibility with their endless talk of corruption in the

country. Conducting a podcast interview with the CEO of the South African

Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alan Mukoki, he made the point that the new dawn

leadership may be overstepping the mark in their quest to distance the 6th

democratic administration from the bad decisions of the past – a past which

President Ramaphosa was an integral member of.

Though

understandable, the constant discussion about South Africa’s problems risks

cementing an image of South Africa as perhaps one of the most corrupt countries

in the world. This may even be true. However, it hardly gives confidence to

investors and the broader international community when leaders tailor their

messaging around the maladies of their countries, rather than focusing more of

their efforts towards extolling the opportunities that the economy offers.

The truth, according

to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index for 2018, is that

South Africa is not counted amongst the most corrupt countries in the world. Certainly,

its ranking of 73/180 is highly problematic. However, this is a better outcome

than its Brics peers, with Brazil (105), Russia (138), India (78) and China

(87).

Outside Brics,

the country still compares favourably to Turkey (78), Argentina (85) and

Ethiopia (114). Of course, these economies are very different to one another.

Other than being emerging economies, if China still deserves that moniker,

these are widely different and run on differing platforms of governance. The

critical thing to note is that the leaders of these countries are not using

global platforms to highlight how rotten their countries are. Rather, their

messaging is clearly focused on profiling opportunities for investment and

highlighting key reforms taking place.

It may be time

for the president and his team to cool the “South Africa is so bad”

narrative. Every observer has probably gotten the message that a lot went

wrong. Now is the time to focus on what is working and not what does not. Even

better, the president should focus his energy on the major reforms that his

government intends to embark on in the immediate future.

The current

tinkering is clearly not achieving a major impact in bringing investment,

reducing unemployment, reducing poverty and bridging inequality. Until this

happens, South Africans will continue to wonder why the rest of the world takes

a dim view of the country despite the tangible progress being achieved in

turning things around.

– Thembinkosi Gcoyi is the managing director of Frontline Africa Advisory. Follow him on Twitter: @tgcoyi

