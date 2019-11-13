News24.com | OPINION: ‘Cancel culture’ is killing humour and personality
2019-11-13 18:00
Cancel culture is dangerous. It has the potential to cause enormous damage. By forcing people to seek safe and approved options, it leaves personality and humour dead in its wake, writes Howard Feldman.
One of my favourite memes is one that depicts Maggie Smith in her
role as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. In the photo, she looks down her nose
and says, “People are so judgemental. I can tell by just looking at
them.”
Whereas in many ways the matriarch of the series depicts the era
in which she lived, there is a magnificent relevance that is applicable to our
generation. Because somehow, we have given ourselves moral authority not only over
our current age, but all ages before us. Without basis we have convinced
ourselves that morally we have reached a pinnacle and that all generations
before us were somehow appallingly vile or quaintly naïve. And it is with
arrogance and superiority with which we judge generations before us.
The cancel culture is one that has gained more prominence over the
last few years. Cancel Culture according to Wikipedia describes “a form of boycott in which someone (usually a
celebrity) who has shared a questionable or unpopular opinion, or has had
behaviour that is perceived to be either offensive or problematic called out on
social media is ‘cancelled’; they are completely boycotted by many of their
followers or supporters, often leading to massive declines in celebrities’
(almost always social media personalities) careers and fanbase.”
When it happens, it happens
quickly. This week in South Africa, Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was forced to
apologise for a so-called “tribalist” remark where she joked about
Xhosa people being “tired of holding up the nation”. It was a
humorous continuation of an on-going thread which was also relevant given the
fame of Siya Kolisi. The reaction was swift with many calling for her to be
axed from the series. Instead she apologised by saying, “It saddens me that I have broken so many hearts with
what I said tonight. What I saw was a beautiful joke being passed around this
past week by so many South Africans not necessarily Xhosa and wanted to share.”
From a personal career perspective
Unathi was correct to apologise. A rule of thumb in public relations and
marketing is to get a negative story off the front page as quickly as possible.
The best approach is to react quickly and do what it takes to make the story go
away. Even if it means apologising for something that you might not believe you
should. (I have no basis to say that Unathi wasn’t sincere, but I am using this
example to illustrate a point).
But when it comes to the “War
against Woke” and the fight against cancel culture, Unathi’s apology did
the cause no favours.
Cancel culture does not limit
itself to time frame. For that reason, despite the undisputed positivity of the
Springbok win at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the EFF and their spokespeople
are able to stand up in Parliament and say that the “Boks must fall”.
What Ndlozi relied on is the fact that the Springbok was a symbol used by the
team during the apartheid era. Fair comment, but surely the fact that it has
now, in 2019 become a symbol for unity, non-racism and success, should be
exactly why we celebrate it. If anything, by taking ownership of the Springbok,
the victory is amplified.
There are many cases where new
information does and should impact on our view of the past. The cases of
Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby are two examples. These cases are different in
the sense that if the information was available at the time, that generation
too would have judged them harshly as well. Their behaviour would not have been
acceptable in their time, let alone in ours, and it is on that basis that we should view
their conduct. This is very different to revisiting history and judging them on
the basis that we, in our 2019 arrogance deem it to be the ultimate moral
standard.
Cancel culture is dangerous. It has
the potential to cause enormous damage. By forcing people to seek safe and
approved options, it leaves personality and humour dead in its wake. So much
so, that we need to rely on a fictional character from a bygone era to make a
point that we might be too afraid to make.
– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.
