News24.com | OPINION: ‘Cancel culture’ is killing humour and personality

Cancel culture is dangerous. It has the potential to cause enormous damage. By forcing people to seek safe and approved options, it leaves personality and humour dead in its wake, writes Howard Feldman.

One of my favourite memes is one that depicts Maggie Smith in her

role as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. In the photo, she looks down her nose

and says, “People are so judgemental. I can tell by just looking at

them.”

Whereas in many ways the matriarch of the series depicts the era

in which she lived, there is a magnificent relevance that is applicable to our

generation. Because somehow, we have given ourselves moral authority not only over

our current age, but all ages before us. Without basis we have convinced

ourselves that morally we have reached a pinnacle and that all generations

before us were somehow appallingly vile or quaintly naïve. And it is with

arrogance and superiority with which we judge generations before us.

The cancel culture is one that has gained more prominence over the

last few years. Cancel Culture according to Wikipedia describes “a form of boycott in which someone (usually a

celebrity) who has shared a questionable or unpopular opinion, or has had

behaviour that is perceived to be either offensive or problematic called out on

social media is ‘cancelled’; they are completely boycotted by many of their

followers or supporters, often leading to massive declines in celebrities’

(almost always social media personalities) careers and fanbase.”

When it happens, it happens

quickly. This week in South Africa, Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was forced to

apologise for a so-called “tribalist” remark where she joked about

Xhosa people being “tired of holding up the nation”. It was a

humorous continuation of an on-going thread which was also relevant given the

fame of Siya Kolisi. The reaction was swift with many calling for her to be

axed from the series. Instead she apologised by saying, “It saddens me that I have broken so many hearts with

what I said tonight. What I saw was a beautiful joke being passed around this

past week by so many South Africans not necessarily Xhosa and wanted to share.”

From a personal career perspective

Unathi was correct to apologise. A rule of thumb in public relations and

marketing is to get a negative story off the front page as quickly as possible.

The best approach is to react quickly and do what it takes to make the story go

away. Even if it means apologising for something that you might not believe you

should. (I have no basis to say that Unathi wasn’t sincere, but I am using this

example to illustrate a point).

But when it comes to the “War

against Woke” and the fight against cancel culture, Unathi’s apology did

the cause no favours.

Cancel culture does not limit

itself to time frame. For that reason, despite the undisputed positivity of the

Springbok win at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the EFF and their spokespeople

are able to stand up in Parliament and say that the “Boks must fall”.

What Ndlozi relied on is the fact that the Springbok was a symbol used by the

team during the apartheid era. Fair comment, but surely the fact that it has

now, in 2019 become a symbol for unity, non-racism and success, should be

exactly why we celebrate it. If anything, by taking ownership of the Springbok,

the victory is amplified.

There are many cases where new

information does and should impact on our view of the past. The cases of

Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby are two examples. These cases are different in

the sense that if the information was available at the time, that generation

too would have judged them harshly as well. Their behaviour would not have been

acceptable in their time, let alone in ours, and it is on that basis that we should view

their conduct. This is very different to revisiting history and judging them on

the basis that we, in our 2019 arrogance deem it to be the ultimate moral

standard.

Cancel culture is dangerous. It has

the potential to cause enormous damage. By forcing people to seek safe and

approved options, it leaves personality and humour dead in its wake. So much

so, that we need to rely on a fictional character from a bygone era to make a

point that we might be too afraid to make.

– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of three books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

