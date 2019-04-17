News24.com | On resurrections and superstitions

The death of anyone is sad. The death of a young man is even sadder. But the death of a young man twice in a matter of weeks is actually quite tragic, writes Howard Feldman.

I am totally freaked out, and I am

more than a little surprised that others aren’t. Remember Elliot Moyo? His name

was really Thabiso Proud Mlanje, and he was the bloke who was “resurrected”

by Pastor Alph Lukai at the Alleluia

Ministries International Church a few weeks ago? We all saw that video of him

waking up from his dead state as he lay more or less peacefully in his coffin.

Turns out that he is Zimbabwean.

And he

has died. Again. I kid you not. You absolutely cannot under any circumstances

make this kind of thing up.

Bad

news is that this time it appears to be a lot more serious. And the pastor is

not currently in Zimbabwe to lend a hand.

Whereas

details and the cause of Thabiso’s first fatality are somewhat scant, on this

particular occasion, he appears to have died from a terrible case of food

poisoning whilst back in Zimbabwe. His family in fact confirmed that he died on

April 3. And from what I can understand, this time his death is almost

certainly irreversible.

He

genuinely has to be the most hapless guy in the world. It’s bad enough to shuffle

off the mortal coil once, but do so twice in a matter of weeks has to be the

worst kind of luck I have encountered. It’s like being in two plane crashes in

a year or being struck by lightening twice in a season. Of course, it can

happen, but it rarely does.

I can’t

help thinking of what his poor mother would say. I know that my late mom would

have had zero sympathy had this been me. “If you want to climb into a

coffin and play dead that’s fine,” she would tut-tut, “but don’t come

crying to me when you actually do die!” It’s pretty much the English version

of “jy wil mos!”

I have

so many questions about this that I am almost beside myself. I keep wondering

if he kept the coffin the first time around, if the pastor felt a

little guilty about not being available and of course if he is really dead, or

if this is just an attempt to make us feel guilty about sharing the video of death

(1.0).

The

news was confirmed by eNCA who quoted his brother Stanley who confirmed that it

was indeed Thabiso in the resurrection video and that he had died shortly after

arriving back in Zimbabwe.

I am

not of the Christian faith, but I also am a bit unnerved that the whole story

is playing out so close to Easter. It can’t be a coincidence, can it?

The

death of anyone is sad. The death of a young man is even sadder. But the death

of a young man twice in a matter of weeks is actually quite tragic. It’s almost

too much to handle. Even for me.

I don’t

know if there is a superstition about climbing into a coffin and playing dead.

I don’t know if Thabiso is more dead today than he was the first time he

perished. I do know that he and the pastor have somewhat of a credibility issue

and that makes me somewhat sceptical. All that aside, if he is still alive and

living in Zimbabwe, I wish him a long and happy life, and if not, then may his

dear soul rest in peace (again).

– Howard Feldman is a keynote speaker and analyst. He is the author of two books and is the morning talk show host on ChaiFM.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.