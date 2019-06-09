News24.com | On elections near and far, and on partnerships across the Mediterranean Sea

Europe is not only Africa’s direct neighbour and ally. It also is its biggest trading partner and leading investor, far ahead of any other region in the world. What happens in Africa matters in Europe. And what happens in Europe matters in Africa, writes Martin Schäfer.

South

Africa went to the polls last month. Oh really, Mr Ambassador, you might ask.

What else is new? And indeed, it would have been hard to miss South Africa’s

election last month. It was a milestone in the country’s 25 years of vibrant democracy.

But did you

notice that Europeans also went to the polls last month? Around 400 million people

across the European Union – from Greece to Finland, from Portugal to Poland – were

called to cast their vote in European Parliament elections in May. Why should

this matter in Africa? Why should South Africans care about an election

thousands of kilometers up north? Why bother when there are so many pressing problems

at home? Isn’t the European election irrelevant? Too far away? Totally

abstract?

Nothing

could be further from the truth.

Europe is not

only Africa’s direct neighbour and ally. It also is its biggest trading partner

and leading investor, far ahead of any other region in the world. What happens

in Africa matters in Europe. And what happens in Europe matters in Africa.

We do well

when our neighbours are thriving. And we excel when we, as neighbours, are

joining hands, working together to build a better future for all. That should

be self-evident, shouldn’t it? Call it empathy, enlightenment, Immanuel Kant’s Categorical

Imperative, Ubuntu, or simply humanity: We all do best when we work together.

But unfortunately,

it doesn’t seem to be as self-evident as we would like it to be: Have a simple

look around: The politics of ‘Me First’ – with the ‘me’ standing for a growing

number of mainly bigger nations in the North, East and West – and the rise of

blatant nationalism are not only challenging our multilateral, peaceful and

respectful world order. They also risk reversing much of the progress made in

global cooperation since the end of the Cold War.

That’s why

the outcome of the European election crucially matters on our continent, as

well as here in Africa. I believe the poll has yielded a clear message for

Africa: European voters want to be good international neighbours.

Three facts

highlight this to me:

1) First, turnout in the European

elections was up. In the first time in 40 years, turnout increased on a

Europe-wide level (to 51% vs 43% in 2014). That shows: Europeans care. We care

about politics. We care about our future. We want to get involved. That is good

news for Europe, for our democratic institutions and for Europe’s neighbours.

2) Secondly, the polls brought about a

clear pro-EU and pro-integration majority in the new European Parliament. What

is true is that the new parliament is somewhat more fragmented than the old

one. But there is a clear majority of parties defending the European

integration project and promoting multilateralism.

3) That brings me to my third point:

The big shift towards a Eurosceptic, right-wing parliament that many in Europe had

feared did NOT take place. I don’t want to deny it: we clearly do have a

challenge posed by right-wing, nationalist, ethno-centric and populist parties

on our continent. They gained votes in many European countries, as they have

done in other parts of the world, and also in South Africa. However, an

overwhelming majority of Europeans is in favour of openness, of international

cooperation and partnerships! In this election, a large majority of Europeans has

spoken out in favour of good neighbourliness.

In my eyes,

this highlights Europeans’ strong support for the most successful integration, peace

and prosperity project in history: the European Union. And it is also a clear

mandate to build and develop the EU’s and European countries’ partnerships with

Africa. More than a third of Africa’s trade is with the EU. The EU’s investment

stocks represent 40% of FDI in Africa. The Africa-Europe Alliance, announced by

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last year, aims to deepen these

economic and trade relations, in order to create sustainable jobs and growth.

South

Africa and Germany, as key players on their respective continents, are natural

partners in this strategic endeavor. Chancellor Angela Merkel has sent her congratulations

to President Cyril Ramaphosa, wishing him courage, skill and stamina for the

tasks ahead.

We are

looking forward to working with the president and the new government – at a

bilateral level, where our economic ties are particularly solid. We want to further

grow investment, trade and employment in South Africa. But we also look forward

to engaging with the new South African team in the multinational arena, such as

the UN Security Council. Germany and South Africa are both active,

outward-looking global partners in addressing our common challenges. We know

that no single country will be able to successfully tackle global or regional

challenges on its own.

Let’s use the

momentum from our respective elections to make our partnerships grow and

thrive. We stand ready to engage. As friends. As neighbours. And as visionaries

for a peaceful pluralistic world of partnership and cooperation.

– Martin Schäfer is German ambassador to South Africa.

