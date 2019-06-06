News24.com | On Ace, quantitative easing and holding our leaders to a ‘very much higher’ standard

Having failed to diagnose the problem, Ace Magashule rhetorically subjected the economy to the kind of treatment expected of a doctor who had neither diagnosed the patient’s ailment nor had the capacity to, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his State

of the Nation Address in February with an inspirational quote, he received a

round of applause.

Urging South Africans to roll up their sleeves, Ramaphosa

cited the regularly quoted parts from a 1910 lecture by former US president

Theodore Roosevelt.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man

who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could

have done them better,” he said.

“The credit belongs to the man who is

actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who

strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is

no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the

deeds…”

The man in the arena, Ramaphosa continued with his

citation, is one “who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high

achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring

greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who

know neither victory nor defeat.”

It’s a nice quote from a great lecture entitled “Citizenship

in a Democracy”. Typical of products of great thinkers, they are often

impossible to quote in selected parts.

The entire lecture was a solid philosophy for

outstanding citizenship in a democracy. Roosevelt was speaking in Paris, at the

Sorbonne, which he described as the most famous university of Medieval Europe.

It is the kind of lecture we should all read. It

has a message for the lazy, the filthy rich, the workaholics, the corrupt, the

courageous, leaders, the poor, the learned and so on.

But Ramaphosa didn’t refer to another crucial part

of the Roosevelt lecture that deals with the relationship between leaders and

ordinary citizens in a democracy.

“The

average citizen must be a good citizen if our republics are to succeed. The

stream will not permanently rise higher than the main source; and the main

source of national power and national greatness is found in the average

citizenship of the nation,” Roosevelt said.

“Therefore,

it behooves us to do our best to see that the standard of the average citizen

is kept high; and the average cannot be kept high unless the standard of

the leaders is very much higher.” [italics for my emphasis]

Which brings me to the political response to the

two major crises we find ourselves in our republic: declining economic growth

and an increasing unemployment rate. In the first quarter, the economy

contracted by 3,2% and unemployment rose to 27,5%.

In a statement, ANC secretary general Ace

Magashule described unemployment as a “national disaster”. It was a

correct expression of outrage. But one would have expected that the outrage was

not for the sake of just talking.

It should have led to the next step: to establish

the cause of the national disaster. A quick desktop study would point to low

growth. The causes of low growth, once discovered, should then be followed by

necessary measures to address them.

Magashule didn’t need to conduct an in-depth investigation.

Information about causes of low growth and what needs to be done about it is in

the public domain. Economists, political analysts, the Reserve Bank, National

Treasury, rating agencies and knowledgeable bureaucrats, trade unions, civil

society groups, journalists and, more importantly, investors talk about the causes

daily.

But having failed to diagnose the problem,

Magashule, speaking on behalf of the ANC’s NEC lekgotla, rhetorically subjected

the economy to the kind of treatment expected of a doctor who had neither

diagnosed the patient’s ailment nor had the capacity to.

Magashule said the governing party would seek to

implement “quantitative easing”, a concept he has little or no

understanding of. To underscore his lack of knowledge of the prescription, he

misspelt it. He further incorrectly stated that it’s a “practice”

that developed countries “consistently” use to “save” their

economies.

Quantitative easing is a monetary policy

instrument that injects money into an economy. It can be applied by a central

bank when an economy has a liquidity problem which even a drastic reduction in

interest rate cannot solve. Those that have applied it, notably the US Federal

Reserve, did so as part of a strategy to boost the economy to get out of a

recession. They had exhausted other mechanisms including dropping interest

rates to near-zero.

There is bound to be complication when you

administer chemotherapy to a patient whose medical condition is malnutrition. Fortunately,

we are only talking about a threat here. The sane among the leadership,

including Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, have since provided reason

amid madness.

South Africa is not in recession and does not have

a liquidity problem. Our banks are highly liquid and economic transactions are

taking place daily.

One of the things the US government did prior the

implementation of quantitative easing was to bail out troubled banks to give

them the necessary confidence to extend credit and re-oil the economy. New

capital adequacy ratios – the amount of capital banks keep to withstand shocks

– were imposed on US banks and indeed globally. South African banks never had

capital adequacy issues.

Thabo Mbeki often points out that South African

companies, including banks, have healthy balance sheets. Compared to others around

the world, they keep a lot of capital. That some are hesitant to invest it is an

issue of lack of confidence and a tinge of conservativeness. It is statements

like those from Magashule that would make companies feel justified to be overly

averse to risk.

Magashule refers to the settling of inter-governmental

debt through quantitative easing. A quick check with Treasury of how much

municipalities, provincial departments and national departments return to the

national treasury due to failure to spend will indicate that even the

government doesn’t have a liquidity problem. It has a bad governance and

leadership problem.

The government is highly indebted but has not

reached the IMF definition of unmanageable debt. But even debt can’t be solved

by printing money, unless we want to lose our currency completely like Zimbabwe

or take big bags of cash only to buy a loaf of bread with no guarantee it would

be available. Someone needs to follow the news about Venezuela.

A few basics of economics must be understood by leaders

whose average standard, according to Roosevelt, should be very much higher

if they hope to ensure the standard of the average citizen is high.

In summary, Magashule and whoever he works with, represent

the kind of problem Roosevelt sought to address when he said it was the duty of

leaders to ensure the standard of the average citizen is high. And as

Roosevelt pointed, the standard of the average citizen cannot be high

unless the standard of the leaders is very much higher.

As an admirer of Roosevelt, Ramaphosa must regularly

demonstrate to the nation that he and his governing party (inclusive of

Magashule) are of a very much higher standard than the average citizen. Otherwise,

our democratic republic is doomed.

– Mkhabela is a regular columnist for News24.

