News24.com | On Ace, quantitative easing and holding our leaders to a ‘very much higher’ standard
2019-06-06 07:17
Having failed to diagnose the problem, Ace Magashule rhetorically subjected the economy to the kind of treatment expected of a doctor who had neither diagnosed the patient’s ailment nor had the capacity to, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his State
of the Nation Address in February with an inspirational quote, he received a
round of applause.
Urging South Africans to roll up their sleeves, Ramaphosa
cited the regularly quoted parts from a 1910 lecture by former US president
Theodore Roosevelt.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man
who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could
have done them better,” he said.
“The credit belongs to the man who is
actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who
strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is
no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the
deeds…”
The man in the arena, Ramaphosa continued with his
citation, is one “who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high
achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring
greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who
know neither victory nor defeat.”
It’s a nice quote from a great lecture entitled “Citizenship
in a Democracy”. Typical of products of great thinkers, they are often
impossible to quote in selected parts.
The entire lecture was a solid philosophy for
outstanding citizenship in a democracy. Roosevelt was speaking in Paris, at the
Sorbonne, which he described as the most famous university of Medieval Europe.
It is the kind of lecture we should all read. It
has a message for the lazy, the filthy rich, the workaholics, the corrupt, the
courageous, leaders, the poor, the learned and so on.
But Ramaphosa didn’t refer to another crucial part
of the Roosevelt lecture that deals with the relationship between leaders and
ordinary citizens in a democracy.
“The
average citizen must be a good citizen if our republics are to succeed. The
stream will not permanently rise higher than the main source; and the main
source of national power and national greatness is found in the average
citizenship of the nation,” Roosevelt said.
“Therefore,
it behooves us to do our best to see that the standard of the average citizen
is kept high; and the average cannot be kept high unless the standard of
the leaders is very much higher.” [italics for my emphasis]
Which brings me to the political response to the
two major crises we find ourselves in our republic: declining economic growth
and an increasing unemployment rate. In the first quarter, the economy
contracted by 3,2% and unemployment rose to 27,5%.
In a statement, ANC secretary general Ace
Magashule described unemployment as a “national disaster”. It was a
correct expression of outrage. But one would have expected that the outrage was
not for the sake of just talking.
It should have led to the next step: to establish
the cause of the national disaster. A quick desktop study would point to low
growth. The causes of low growth, once discovered, should then be followed by
necessary measures to address them.
Magashule didn’t need to conduct an in-depth investigation.
Information about causes of low growth and what needs to be done about it is in
the public domain. Economists, political analysts, the Reserve Bank, National
Treasury, rating agencies and knowledgeable bureaucrats, trade unions, civil
society groups, journalists and, more importantly, investors talk about the causes
daily.
But having failed to diagnose the problem,
Magashule, speaking on behalf of the ANC’s NEC lekgotla, rhetorically subjected
the economy to the kind of treatment expected of a doctor who had neither
diagnosed the patient’s ailment nor had the capacity to.
Magashule said the governing party would seek to
implement “quantitative easing”, a concept he has little or no
understanding of. To underscore his lack of knowledge of the prescription, he
misspelt it. He further incorrectly stated that it’s a “practice”
that developed countries “consistently” use to “save” their
economies.
Quantitative easing is a monetary policy
instrument that injects money into an economy. It can be applied by a central
bank when an economy has a liquidity problem which even a drastic reduction in
interest rate cannot solve. Those that have applied it, notably the US Federal
Reserve, did so as part of a strategy to boost the economy to get out of a
recession. They had exhausted other mechanisms including dropping interest
rates to near-zero.
There is bound to be complication when you
administer chemotherapy to a patient whose medical condition is malnutrition. Fortunately,
we are only talking about a threat here. The sane among the leadership,
including Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, have since provided reason
amid madness.
South Africa is not in recession and does not have
a liquidity problem. Our banks are highly liquid and economic transactions are
taking place daily.
One of the things the US government did prior the
implementation of quantitative easing was to bail out troubled banks to give
them the necessary confidence to extend credit and re-oil the economy. New
capital adequacy ratios – the amount of capital banks keep to withstand shocks
– were imposed on US banks and indeed globally. South African banks never had
capital adequacy issues.
Thabo Mbeki often points out that South African
companies, including banks, have healthy balance sheets. Compared to others around
the world, they keep a lot of capital. That some are hesitant to invest it is an
issue of lack of confidence and a tinge of conservativeness. It is statements
like those from Magashule that would make companies feel justified to be overly
averse to risk.
Magashule refers to the settling of inter-governmental
debt through quantitative easing. A quick check with Treasury of how much
municipalities, provincial departments and national departments return to the
national treasury due to failure to spend will indicate that even the
government doesn’t have a liquidity problem. It has a bad governance and
leadership problem.
The government is highly indebted but has not
reached the IMF definition of unmanageable debt. But even debt can’t be solved
by printing money, unless we want to lose our currency completely like Zimbabwe
or take big bags of cash only to buy a loaf of bread with no guarantee it would
be available. Someone needs to follow the news about Venezuela.
A few basics of economics must be understood by leaders
whose average standard, according to Roosevelt, should be very much higher
if they hope to ensure the standard of the average citizen is high.
In summary, Magashule and whoever he works with, represent
the kind of problem Roosevelt sought to address when he said it was the duty of
leaders to ensure the standard of the average citizen is high. And as
Roosevelt pointed, the standard of the average citizen cannot be high
unless the standard of the leaders is very much higher.
As an admirer of Roosevelt, Ramaphosa must regularly
demonstrate to the nation that he and his governing party (inclusive of
Magashule) are of a very much higher standard than the average citizen. Otherwise,
our democratic republic is doomed.
– Mkhabela is a regular columnist for News24.
** Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to voices@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers’ submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.