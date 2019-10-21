News24.com | Now Bishops teacher risks being deregistered amid fresh investigation

The SA

Council for Educators (SACE), which registers teachers, has launched its own

investigation into the conduct of a female former Bishops teacher following

allegations of a relationship with a male pupil.

“There

is a SACE investigation because that teacher is registered with us,” said

spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, in relation to Fiona Viotti, a former model

turned history teacher and sports coach.

In terms

of the SACE’s rules, teachers are subject to a code of conduct and having a

relationship with a pupil is considered out of bounds.

Ndhlovu

said that in any SACE investigation, and not just this one, there could be

recommendations that a disciplinary hearing be held.

Formal

charges are laid and a teacher has the right to representation.

Bishops: Inside the exclusive school rocked by sex

scandal

Few would

have predicted that a relationship between a pupil at Cape Town’s elite Bishops

Diocesan College and a female teacher would have snowballed this week to a

take-down request to a porn site and a group of top lawyers being appointed for

everybody involved.

The

sanctions for a finding of misconduct state that a teacher can be fined, or

reprimanded; or struck off the roll of registration for a particular period;

or, struck off indefinitely.

“That

means they can’t be a teacher,” said Ndhlovu.

Another

sanction could be that a teacher’s name is submitted to the social development department

to be registered as a person who may not work with children.

Ndhlovu said

the department was receiving a lot of complaints – generally of teachers being

accused of having relationships with pupils.

“You’re

sending out your children to be learned, not to be the wives and husbands of

old people,” he added.

Earlier

on Monday, News24 reported that Viotti was receiving medical care.

“She

needs counselling, and she’s under medical care,” said attorney William

Booth who was appointed by her family to monitor developments in the

case. “People can be severely affected by this, emotionally.”

The

teacher had already resigned, Booth said.

He is

assisting her and her family during the school’s investigation after she

resigned.

READ: Bishops teacher: ‘She was a very

sweet girl, so we are all very shocked’, parents say amid sex claims

Booth

said he would not comment on the finer details of the allegations.

Last week,

the school’s headmaster, Guy Pearson, asked that pupils should speak out after

it emerged that other boys might also have been affected.

On

Monday, Pearson said they would not be responding to any specific questions

until the investigation by the attorneys and senior council was complete.

“Given

the sensitivities of the matter, we do not wish to respond until the

investigation is complete and we have received their report,” he added,

“The

investigation is ongoing. We have not set a deadline regarding its finalisation.”

The

pupil’s lawyer did not want to comment.