News24.com | Nibbling at our big fat presidential inauguration

Like modern bedrooms which come with built-in toilets and

concealed cisterns, many democracies, the South African edition included, come

en suite with presidents, presidential inaugurations and hidden costs.

But are there some hidden benefits? Maybe. Presidential

inaugurations are but one of several strategic instruments of the state for the

cultivation of so-called social coherence and peoplehood. Surely, that is good

and necessary, isn’t it? Maybe. This is especially so in a country like ours,

where the slow-cooking symphony of nation- building is constantly interrupted

by the jangling discords of the rich eating the poor and the poor eating the

poor.

It is possible to argue that, actually, the poor have more

need for inaugurations and similar festivities. In our dire situation of

extreme inequality and rising levels of poverty, the poor may need momentary

escapes from their daily misery.

And so it is that our sixth presidential inauguration since

democracy was also an opportunity to soak our national sorrows in a river of

wine, beer and spirits that have flowed. It was a moment to burn our troubles

in the pulsating sounds of our homegrown music, if only for the shortest of

times.

Those lucky enough to be invited or randomly admitted into

Loftus Stadium, got the chance not only to breathe the same air with the rich

and famous, but to dig into the mountains of food that was on offer. Before the

vote of thanks, rituals of nation-building were performed: the police marched

and saluted one another, the army unleashed the twenty-one-gun salute, the

SA-flag-carrying -planes hovered up above, the lords of all sorts were duly

worshipped, the Amandla was shouted several times and the national anthem rang

across the stadium.

Through these rites and rituals, we were psychologically vaccinated

against the spirit of rebellion, ingratitude and insurrection. Our sense of

disappointment with the mistakes of the past twenty-five years was duly

deadened. The power of ruling classes and that of the state was displayed,

reinforced and furiously performed.

Of course, some progress has been made since 1994. ANC

politicians have lists, graphs, pie charts, sound bites and video clips to

prove it. But for the man and woman who is a member of the tribe of the

unemployed, for the woman without a home and for the parent whose child fell

and died inside a pit latrine at school, these impressive statistics mean

nothing. Nor do they mean anything for the 25 million South Africans who live

in abject poverty.

Of course our presidential inauguration could have been done

more cost-effectively – using television, online streaming, social media and

radio. Perhaps some of the savings could have been used to upgrade some of the

hundreds of mud schools scattered across the land.

Injection of hope should

not be wasted

But, in a situation where hope is dissipating fast, the

opportunity for some injection of hope into the chests of the poor, should not

be wasted, we are told.

Besides, not to have a big fat party for a president such as

Cyril Ramaphosa, could be as un-South African in post-apartheid South Africa as

it would have been in apartheid South Africa. What is R150 million in

inauguration costs between desperate citizens and its most beloved president

since Mandela? Would we rather be still paying the R240 million we paid in 2014,

we have been asked. My own word of caution is that this Shoprite-Checkers like

marketing gimmick, should not be swallowed hook and sinker.

Ramaphosa is the Mandela of our times, it has been suggested.

He is the first president, since Mandela himself, to try this hard to evoke and

to invoke Nelson Mandela. Brace yourselves, folks. In the next few days and

weeks you will be told and retold of his stellar struggle credentials.

It will be suggested that, in and of themselves, his

struggle credentials are an essential ingredient in the hope-giving diet that

must be served to rich and poor South Africans alike. Ramaphosa biographers

will spring into action. Soon, all manner of Ramaphosa praise singers will

crawl out of the woods. Move over Mark Gevisser and Jeremy Gordin – the Mbeki

and Zuma biographers respectively. Enter Ray Hartley and Anthony Butler – the

Ramaphosa biographers, respectively. Phakama Ramaphosa ixesha lifikile! [Rise

up Ramaphosa, the/your time has arrived!]

And so our noses will be rubbed in the cold and sometimes

sanitised facts of the amazing life of Cyril Ramaphoa. In tweets, opinion

pieces and scholarly articles, we will be re-taught of he, who gave us

intoxicating Ramaphoria at a time when the very soul of the nation was being

eaten away by the locusts of state capture. He, who founded the most powerful

union the South African mining sector has ever seen – the NUM. (PS: In these

post-Marikana days of AMCU, well, NUM may no longer be that powerful. But

Ramaphosa is.)

The buffalo soldier

is back

He, who held out the microphone as the newly released Nelson

Mandela delivered his very first speech as a free man. He, who together with

Roelf Meyer, is the architect of our “negotiated revolution” – a

phrase bequeathed to us by Allister Sparks.

We will be reminded of he, who wrote our revered

constitution (almost) single-handedly, or something to that effect. He, the

behind-the-scenes magician of the South African miracle. He, who used to be the

general secretary of the ANC. He, who though outmanoeuvred by Thabo Mbeki for

the post of deputy president in 1994, patiently and meticulously waited his

turn. Doesn’t the good book say that “good things come to those who wait”?

The buffalo soldier is now back, wiser, stronger, and need

we add, richer – it will be pointed out. He is back to lead ANC herd into

defensive formation, and to lead the country into a bright new dawn, we will

hear.

And yet, as Bob Marley sang about the buffalo soldier, our

beloved buffalo soldier has been “fighting on arrival, fighting for

survival”. Neither the December 2017 ANC victory at Nasrec, nor the May 8

elections victory for the ANC were total. Perhaps no political victory is ever

total. He may spend the next five years fighting for survival!

Now, the inauguration itself was pleasing to the eye –

jealous down. Ramaphosa looked, walked and spoke like a president, our

president. The ambience was germane and the moment was profound. Across the

land, many chests must have swelled with pride, and many may have slipped into

a euphoric trance as they watched and listened.

But here is the thing: Who are the real beneficiaries of our

big fat inauguration? The citizens on the one hand or the president, his

cabinet and the inauguration day service providers on the other? Or is it both?

If so who – between them – will be able to cash their inauguration dividends

immediately?

At his inauguration 25 years ago, Nelson Mandela said: “We

have triumphed in the effort to implant hope in the breasts of the millions of

our people”. That was then, now is now. Hope and dreams have lost their

potency as the great tranquilliser of the masses. A quarter of a century is a

long time to wait for Godot.

– Professor Tinyiko Maluleke is a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Pretoria Center for the Advancement of Scholarship. You can follow him on Twitter @ProfTinyiko

